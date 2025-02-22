What role does Tuuli Narkle play in NCIS: Sydney? Everything you need to know

NCIS: Sydney, the newest installment in the internationally popular NCIS franchise which premiered in 2023, takes the high-stakes world of naval criminal investigation to Australia. This offshoot series provides a new Sydney-based team working on cases relating to the Royal Australian Navy and global security threats in the Pacific theater.

Australian actress Tuuli Narkle has been making a name for herself in the entertainment industry, and her latest role in the series showcases her talent on a global stage. Portraying AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper, Markle brings depth and authenticity to the NCIS franchise. Here’s a closer look at her role, background, and what makes her stand out in the series.

NCIS: Sydney: Tuuli Narkle as constable Evie Cooper

In NCIS: Sydney, Narkle takes on the role of Constable Evie Cooper, an Australian Federal Police (AFP) officer who collaborates closely with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) team. As the key connection between Australian law enforcement and the NCIS, Evie provides crucial insights that help solve complex cases involving navy personnel and security threats.

Her character is intelligent, determined, and committed to upholding the law, ensuring investigations align with Australian legal frameworks while fostering teamwork with the NCIS agents. The show’s setting in Sydney adds a fresh perspective to the franchise, introducing a dynamic interplay between local and international law enforcement.

Tuuli Narkle’s path to series

Born in Western Australia, Narkle has Aboriginal Australian and Finnish heritage, with family ties to the York and Goldfields regions. She developed a passion for performance early on, training in cultural dance before pursuing acting at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2018.

Her career began in theatre, featuring in productions like Stolen and Winyanboga Yurringa. She gained widespread recognition for her lead role in Mystery Road: Origin, which earned her the 2022 AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama.

Expanding her screen presence

Before joining the series, Narkle built an impressive screen portfolio. She appeared in All My Friends Are Racist in 2021, showcasing her ability to portray complex characters. She then played Mary Swan in Mystery Road: Origin, a performance that cemented her reputation as a powerful presence in Australian television.

In 2023, she starred in Bad Behaviour and is set to appear in Territory, a Netflix drama premiering in 2024. Her role in NCIS: Sydney further solidifies her as a rising star in both national and international entertainment industries.

The impact of Evie Cooper in NCIS: Sydney

As a key character in NCIS: Sydney, Constable Evie Cooper plays a vital role in bridging the gap between the AFP and NCIS teams. Unlike previous installments of the franchise that primarily focus on American military investigations, NCIS: Sydney highlights cases involving the Royal Australian Navy and security issues in the Pacific region.

This fresh take on crime procedural storytelling introduces audiences to a diverse law enforcement dynamic, with Evie Cooper at the center of it. Narkle’s portrayal brings a mix of strength, intelligence, and emotional depth, making her a standout among the ensemble cast.

What’s next for Tuuli Narkle?

With her expanding career, Tuuli Narkle is poised for even greater success. Her ability to take on diverse roles across genres—from crime dramas to character-driven narratives—highlights her versatility as an actress. Given the positive reception of NCIS: Sydney, there is strong potential for her character’s further development in future seasons.

Additionally, she is set to reprise her role as Mary Swan in Mystery Road: Origin season 2, announced by ABC in late 2024. She will also appear in the upcoming Netflix series Territory, solidifying her place as a standout talent in Australian entertainment.

Tuuli Narkle’s performance as Constable Evie Cooper in NCIS: Sydney adds an exciting new layer to the franchise. Her background in theatre and television, combined with her compelling on-screen presence, makes her an ideal fit for the role. As NCIS: Sydney continues to evolve, audiences can look forward to seeing more of Narkle’s character navigating high-stakes investigations and the complexities of law enforcement.

With a career on the rise, Tuuli Narkle is undoubtedly a name to watch. Her dedication to storytelling and ability to bring authenticity to her roles ensure that she will remain a significant figure in the industry for years to come.

Catch the latest episode of NCIS: Sydney streaming on Paramount+.

