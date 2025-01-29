What roles does Jodie Turner-Smith play in The Agency? Character role explored

The Agency is an espionage drama thriller series created by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth, which was released on November 29, 2024. The crime story is based on the French thriller series, The Bureau or Le Bureau des Legendes, by Éric Rochant.

The Agency revolves around the story of Martian, an undercover CIA agent who is forced to leave his confidential life in Ethiopia and return to the London Station. Martian has to leave his past life and lover Dr. Samia behind. However, things take an unexpected turn when Samia reappears in London.

The two soon find themselves entangled in international mafia gang warfare involving espionage and British intelligence. In The Agency, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith plays the role of Dr. Samia Fatima Zahir. She is an anthropology professor and Martian's lover, whom he leaves back in Ethiopia.

What is the role of Jodie Turner-Smith in The Agency?

In The Agency, actress Jodie Turner-Smith plays the role of Dr. Samia Fatima Zahir. Known as Sami, she becomes Martian's married partner upon his time spent in Ethiopia. A Sundanese woman, Dr. Samia is an anthropology professor, who falls in love with Martian, considering him a fellow professor.

After Martian is ordered to abandon his undercover life and report back to the London station, he tells Sami that he is leaving Ethiopia for a teaching job in Jordan. However, the sudden appearance of Sami in London brings numerous questions inside Martian.

Moreover, he begins to get suspicious of Sami's reason for moving to London, and doubts if it is motivated by some premeditated plans, against him.

Jodie Turner-Smith in a conversation with IMDb, published on November 26, 2024, described The Agency to be a spy-thriller, but more than that it's a love story. When Smith was asked what motivated her to play the character of Dr. Samia, she replied,

Like with many of the characters that I've had the opportunity to play, I'm always first interested in what is driving this woman. Human beings are so complicated, so complex, but we're all being driven by some want, some need, some desire.

She added,

There's some basic desire, whether it's to be loved, to feel safe, to feel seen. I was just really interested in what is it that makes Sami tick.

Who is Jodie Turner-Smith

The Agency actress, Jodie Turner-Smith is a British actress born to Jamaican parents on September 7, 1986. She made her screen debut playing the role of Siren in the 2013 fantasy horror drama True Blood. Smith began taking minor roles in movies and music videos, from 2013 till 2017. In 2017, she appeared in Zayn Malik's debut solo single titled Pillowtalk.

Smith went on to receive major recognition for her role as Angela Queen Johnson, in the 2019 road crime movie Queen & Slim, starring beside Daniel Kaluuya. Smith also received major appreciation for playing the role of Dragon Queen/Gracie in the 2024 black comedy series Bad Monkey.

Some of Jodie Turner-Smith's best-known screen credits include The Neon Demon (2016), The Last Ship (2017), Jet (2019), Nightflyers (2018), Anne Boleyn (2021), After Yang (2022), White Noise (2022), Sex Education (2023), and The Acolyte (2024).

The Agency was renewed for a second season in December 2024. Follow us to know more updates on the release of Season 2. Check our other articles for more details on the series.

