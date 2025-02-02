What's new on Amazon Prime Video in February 2025? Rescue Dawn, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and more

Amazon Prime Video is set to bring new content this February 2025. Subscribers can look forward to a variety of new and returning movies and shows that will keep them entertained throughout the month.

Some of the most eagerly awaited releases include Rescue Dawn, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Invincible season 3. Whether one prefers thrilling dramas, feel-good comedies, or interesting documentaries, February offers plenty of excellent options.

With popular titles like Reacher season 3 returning, Amazon Prime Video is likely to attract viewers worldwide this month. New shows and movies will arrive constantly.

Apart from Rescue Dawn and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, February will also see the return of fan favorites such as Invincible, Reacher, and The Meg. This mix of drama, action, and animation ensures that viewers will never experience a dull moment. The month will also feature compelling documentaries, reality TV shows, and a range of beloved classics.

Upcoming releases on Amazon Prime Video in February 2025

February 2025 brings a fresh list of releases to Amazon Prime Video. The full list of titles arriving on the platform throughout the month.

Saturday, February 01, 2025

PBC on Amazon Prime Video

50 First Dates

A Fish Called Wanda

Along Came Polly

Annie (2014)

Arctic

Because I Said So

Birdman Of Alcatraz

Bowling for Columbine

Breach

Capote

Dances with Wolves

De-Lovely

Duel At Diablo

Fargo (1996)

Fiddler On the Roof

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Friends with Benefits

Gang Related

Get Shorty

Ghost World

Gridiron Gang

Groundhog Day

Heartbreakers

I’M Gonna Git You Sucka

Irma La Douce

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

Jason’s Lyric

Just Friends

Knocked Up

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Lakeview Terrace

Lars and the Real Girl

Leap Year

Leaving Las Vegas

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Legally Blondes

Love Field

Married to the Mob

Midnight Cowboy

Milk

Mod Squad

Moonstruck

Mr. Deeds

Pitch Black

Platoon

Red River

Repo Men

Rescue Dawn

Riddick

Rob Roy

Running Scared

Sarafina!

Saved!

Sayonara

Scarface

Six Degrees of Separation

Southside With You

Teen Witch

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

That Awkward Moment

The Barefoot Contessa

The Big Country

The Birdcage

The Bridges Of Madison County

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Devil Wears Prada

The Five-Year Engagement

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

The Madness Of King George

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mighty Quinn

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

The Wedding Date

Throw Momma From the Train

Undercover Brother

Untamed Heart

Uptown Girls

West Side Story (1961)

Witness For The Prosecution

Sunday, February 02, 2025

Past Lives

Tuesday, February 04, 2025

Dìdi

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Thursday, February 06, 2025

Clean Slate

Invincible S3

Friday, February 07, 2025

ONE Fight Night on Prime Video

Blue Period

Contigo en el futuro

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

50,000 First Dates: A True Story

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Dino Dex Part 2

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Sweethearts

Broken Rage

My Fault: London

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Next Goal Wins

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

George Lopez: Muy Católico

Thursday, February 20, 2025

Reacher S3

Sunday, February 23, 2025

The Meg

Thursday, February 27, 2025

House of David

Su Majestad

Stay tuned for more updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video as the year progresses.

