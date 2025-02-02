What's new on Amazon Prime Video in February 2025? Rescue Dawn, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and more

Amazon Prime Video is set to bring new content this February 2025. Subscribers can look forward to a variety of new and returning movies and shows that will keep them entertained throughout the month.
Some of the most eagerly awaited releases include Rescue Dawn, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Invincible season 3. Whether one prefers thrilling dramas, feel-good comedies, or interesting documentaries, February offers plenty of excellent options.
With popular titles like Reacher season 3 returning, Amazon Prime Video is likely to attract viewers worldwide this month. New shows and movies will arrive constantly.
Apart from Rescue Dawn and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, February will also see the return of fan favorites such as Invincible, Reacher, and The Meg. This mix of drama, action, and animation ensures that viewers will never experience a dull moment. The month will also feature compelling documentaries, reality TV shows, and a range of beloved classics.
Upcoming releases on Amazon Prime Video in February 2025
February 2025 brings a fresh list of releases to Amazon Prime Video. The full list of titles arriving on the platform throughout the month.
Saturday, February 01, 2025
- PBC on Amazon Prime Video
- 50 First Dates
- A Fish Called Wanda
- Along Came Polly
- Annie (2014)
- Arctic
- Because I Said So
- Birdman Of Alcatraz
- Bowling for Columbine
- Breach
- Capote
- Dances with Wolves
- De-Lovely
- Duel At Diablo
- Fargo (1996)
- Fiddler On the Roof
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Friday Night Lights (2004)
- Friends with Benefits
- Gang Related
- Get Shorty
- Ghost World
- Gridiron Gang
- Groundhog Day
- Heartbreakers
- I’M Gonna Git You Sucka
- Irma La Douce
- It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
- Jason’s Lyric
- Just Friends
- Knocked Up
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Lakeview Terrace
- Lars and the Real Girl
- Leap Year
- Leaving Las Vegas
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- Legally Blondes
- Love Field
- Married to the Mob
- Midnight Cowboy
- Milk
- Mod Squad
- Moonstruck
- Mr. Deeds
- Pitch Black
- Platoon
- Red River
- Repo Men
- Rescue Dawn
- Riddick
- Rob Roy
- Running Scared
- Sarafina!
- Saved!
- Sayonara
- Scarface
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Southside With You
- Teen Witch
- The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
- That Awkward Moment
- The Barefoot Contessa
- The Big Country
- The Birdcage
- The Bridges Of Madison County
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Five-Year Engagement
- The French Lieutenant’s Woman
- The Madness Of King George
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Mighty Quinn
- The Nutty Professor (1996)
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- The Wedding Date
- Throw Momma From the Train
- Undercover Brother
- Untamed Heart
- Uptown Girls
- West Side Story (1961)
- Witness For The Prosecution
Sunday, February 02, 2025
- Past Lives
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
- Dìdi
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Thursday, February 06, 2025
- Clean Slate
- Invincible S3
Friday, February 07, 2025
- ONE Fight Night on Prime Video
- Blue Period
- Contigo en el futuro
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
- 50,000 First Dates: A True Story
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
- Dino Dex Part 2
Thursday, February 13, 2025
- Sweethearts
- Broken Rage
- My Fault: London
Saturday, February 15, 2025
- Next Goal Wins
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
- George Lopez: Muy Católico
Thursday, February 20, 2025
- Reacher S3
Sunday, February 23, 2025
- The Meg
Thursday, February 27, 2025
- House of David
- Su Majestad
