What's new on Hulu in May 2024? Shardlake, Past Lives, The Kardashians season 5, and more

From the Ocean trilogy to new additions like Under the Bridge, which will run throughout the next month, Hulu didn’t April fool its subscribers, keeping them enthralled with diverse content. Now, with the arrival of May, the platform is once again set to reorganize the catalog with an exciting new lineup that sees nine originals, and a plethora of iconic shows and movies.

With the first of May seeing the OTT add a whopping fifty-one titles to the library, the subscribers to the platform will run of everything but options. For those who have yet to subscribe to the OTT, Hulu ranges from $7.99/month to $79.99/year. Follow along with the article to check out what’s new in the catalog this month.

All movies and shows arriving on Hulu this May 2024

Wednesday, May 1

Shardlake Season 1 ( Hulu Original )

) Life Below Zero: First Alaskans Season 3 (National Geographic)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021) (Crunchyroll)

Naruto Shippuden Season 7 (Viz)

Pokemon Sun & Moon Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends Season 22

The Beach (2000)

Big (1988)

Big Daddy (1988)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

Cast Away (2000)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Come See The Paradise (1990)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

Elvis (2022)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Free State of Jones (2016)

Good Boys (2019)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The King's Man (2021)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Love, Gilda (2018)

The Mask (1994)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

Mr. Turner (2014)

Money Monster (2016)

My Name Is Khan (2010)

The Negotiator (1998)

Night School (2018)

Ocean's 8 (2018)

Once (2007)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Rushmore (1999)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

The Rundown (2003)

School for Scoundrels (2006)

Sideways (2004)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Walk The Line (2005)

The Wedding Ringer (2015)

White Chicks (2004)

White House Down (2013)

13 Going On 30 (2004)

300 (2007)

Thursday, May 2

The Contestant: Documentary ( Hulu Original )

) Jeopardy! Masters: Season 2 (ABC)

Customer Wars Season 2

The Proof Is Out There Season 3

Bad Reputation (2018)

Mad Money (2008)

Friday, May 3

Prom Dates (2024) ( Hulu Original )

) Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 (FX Networks)

The Flood (2023)

3 Days in Malay (2023)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

A Good Day To Die Hard (2013)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Saturday, May 4

12 Hour Shift (2020)

Sunday, May 5

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Monday, May 6

Reminiscence (2021)

Tuesday, May 7

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story: Special (National Geographic)

Wednesday, May 8

In Limbo Season 1

Bloodshot (2020)

Thursday, May 9

Black Twitter: A People's History Docuseries ( Hulu Original )

) Kings of BBQ Season 1

The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition Season 1

Stove Tots Season 1

Witness to Murder: Digital Evidence Season 1

Friday, May 10

Past Lies Season 1 ( Hulu Original )

) Biosphere (2022)

Wanted Man (2024)

Eileen (2023)

Sunday, May 12

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Tuesday, May 14

The Killing Kind Season 1 (Sony)

Wednesday, May 15

Uncle Samsik Season 1 ( Hulu Original )

) Cutthroat Kitchen Seasons 5, 12 and 13

Extreme Homes Season 4 (HGTV)

Flea Market Flip Season 1

Man vs. Wild Season 15

My 600-lb Life Seasons 6 and 7 (TLC)

My Strange Addiction Season 6

Naked and Afraid Seasons 12, 14 and 15

NASA's Unexplained Files Season 4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Season 8 (TLC)

Say Yes to the Nest Season 1 (HGVT)

Unusual Suspects Seasons 6 and 18 (ID)

Worst Cooks in America Seasons 16 and 24

Tanked Season 1

Torn from the Headlines: New York Post Reports Season 1 (ID)

1000-lb Sisters Season 4 (TLC)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016) (TLC)

My Scientology Movie (2014)

Thursday, May 16

Royal Rules of Ohio: Season 1 (Freeform)

Living Smaller Season 1

Women on Death Row Season 1

Paddington (2015)

Friday, May 17

Birth/Rebirth (2023)

He Went That Way (2023)

The Sweet East (2023)

Wednesday, May 22

Chief Detective 1958 Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Thursday, May 23

The Kardashians: Season 5 ( Hulu Original )

) Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: Season 2 (Fox)

The Ape Star (2021)

The Seeding (2023)

Friday, May 24

Ferrari (2023)

Sentinel (2024)

Monday, May 27

Fantasy Island (2020)

Tuesday, May 28

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 4 (National Geographic)

Wednesday, May 29

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country: Doc-Style Special ( Hulu Original )

) Beat Shazam: Season 7 (Fox)

The Quiz With Balls Season 1 (Fox)

Friday, May 30

MasterChef: Season 14 (Fox)

The Promised Land (2023)

Saturday, May 31

Sympathy for the Devil (2023)

T.I.M. (2023)

In conclusion:

The fresh new additions and nostalgia-enhanced lineup on Hulu have surely got the fans' attention, promising a delightful month again. However, on the other hand, like every month, the platform has also come up with disheartening news that many shows and movies, including Elvis, War Dogs, Bend it Like Beckham, The Big Lebowski, and more will be leaving the OTT in May.

Nevertheless, the replacements and Originals ensure that fans will be captivated by fresh narratives, which will make them eagerly tune in without missing the beat.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on new shows and movies as 2024 progresses.