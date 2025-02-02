What's new on Max & HBO in February 2025? Watchmen: Chapter II, Elevation, and more

Max and HBO are adding a wide range of new content to their streaming libraries in February 2025, including critically renowned movies, original shows, and documentaries.
From classics like the Final Destination film series to acclaimed shows like The White Lotus, viewers can choose from diverse options. Reality shows such as 90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days will be available, alongside superhero films such as Watchmen: Chapter II, and films and shows from a multitude of other genres.
This full list explores the month's releases, including details on the new and returning shows.
All movies and shows arriving on Max & HBO this February 2025
Saturday, February 1, 2025
- 42 (2013)
- Accidentally Brave (2023)
- Bad Boys (1995)
- Bad Boys II (2003)
- Brian Banks (2019)
- Cabin in the Sky (1949)
- Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 114 (B/R)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
- Deepwater Horizon (2016)
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
- Dredd (2012)
- Duplicity (2009)
- Entertainment (2015)
- Experimenter (2015)
- Final Destination (2000)
- Final Destination 2 (2003)
- Final Destination 3 (2006)
- Final Destination 5 (2011)
- Ivanhoe (1952)
- Jackie (2016)
- Jezebel (1938)
- Jupiter’s Darling (1955)
- Just Mercy (2020)
- King Solomon’s Mines (1950)
- Kitty Foyle (1940)
- Kusama: Infinity (2018)
- Lady Be Good (1941)
- Lassie Come Home (1943)
- Life Partners (2014)
- Lili (1953)
- Little Women (1949)
- Love & Basketball (2000)
- Mad Money (2008)
- Malcolm X (1992)
- Mary of Scotland (1936)
- Massacre (1934)
- Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)
- Mildred Pierce (1945)
- Mister Roberts (1955)
- Mr. Church (2016)
- Mrs. Miniver (1942)
- Neptune’s Daughter (1949)
- Noma: My Perfect Storm (2015)
- One Way Passage (1932)
- Safe in Hell (1931)
- Shadow on the Wall (1950)
- Skate Kitchen (2018)
- Skiptrace (2016)
- Sleepwalking (2008)
- Speed (1994)
- Story of Louis Pasteur (1936)
- Support the Girls (2018)
- Take Out (2004)
- Taxi Driver (1976)
- The Bank Job (2008)
- The Color Purple (1985)
- The Conjuring (2013)
- The Guilty (2018)
- The Harvey Girls (1946)
- The Host (2007)
- The Last Circus (2011)
- The Last Days on Mars (2013)
- The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954)
- The Life of Emile Zola (1937)
- The Lost Patrol (1934)
- The Notebook (2004)
- The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)
- The Search (1948)
- The Tall Target (1951)
- The Wave (2016)
- The Window (1949)
- The Woman in Red (1935)
- They Were Expendable (1945)
- Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944)
- Traitor (2008)
- Unknown (2011)
- Vacation from Marriage (1945)
- Waitress (2007)
- Watch on the Rhine (1943)
- We Are the Best! (2014)
Saturday, February 2, 2025
- The Edge with Micah Parsons episode 122 (B/R)
- We Baby Bears season 2C (Cartoon Network)
Monday, February 3, 2025
- 90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days season 7 (TLC)
- Common Side Effects season 1 (Adult Swim)
- Dog Detectives season 1 (Animal Planet)
- Very Scary Lovers (ID)
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
- Celebrity IOU season 9 (HGTV)
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper season 3 (CNN Originals)
Saturday, February 6, 2025
- Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans season 1B (Discovery)
- Izzy Does It season 1 (HGTV)
- The Takedown: American Aryans (Max Original)
Friday, February 7, 2025
- Lu & The Bally Bunch season 1A
- How I Left the Opus Dei (El Minuto Heroico: Yo También Dejé El Opus Dei) (Max Original)
- We Live in Time (A24) (2024)
Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Luther Vandross: Never Too Much (CNN Films)
Sunday, February 9, 2025
- Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff (Animal Planet)
- Puppy Bowl XXI (Animal Planet)
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
- Central Intelligence (2016)
- Central Intelligence: Extended Edition (2016)
- Father Stu (2022)
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
- Guy’s Grocery Games season 37 (Food Network)
Thursday, February 13, 2025
- Home Sweet Rome season 1B (Max Original)
Friday, February 14, 2025
- Silly Sundays season 1A
- Waitress: The Musical (2023)
Sunday, February 16, 2025
- Have I Got News for You season 2 (CNN Originals)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 12 (HBO Original)
- Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 9 (OWN)
- Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story (2022)
- The White Lotus season 3 (HBO Original)
Monday, February 17, 2025
- 90 Day Fiance season 11 (TLC)
- Evil Lives Here season 17 (ID)
- Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
- Watchmen: Chapter II (2025)
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
- We Beat The Dream Team (TNT & HBO Original)
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
- Exposed: Naked Crimes season 3 (ID)
- Moonshiners: Master Distiller season 7A (Discovery)
- Renovation Aloha season 2 (HGTV)
Thursday, February 20, 2025
- Bea’s Block season 1B (Max Original)
Friday, February 21, 2025
- Elevation (2024)
Saturday, February 22, 2025
- House Hunters Renovation season 18 (HGTV)
Monday, February 24, 2025
- End of Watch (2012)
- Homestead Rescue season 12 (Discovery)
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest (HBO Original)
- Wipeout season 2B (TBS)
Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Cóyotl: Hero and Beast (Cóyotl: Héroe y Bestia) season 1 (Max Original)
Friday, February 28, 2025
- Christina on the Coast season 6B (HGTV)
- Morbius (2022)
- Toad and Friends season 1A
