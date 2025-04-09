What is the Slayer rule? All about the petition that Nathan Carman faced ahead of 20/20 on ABC

Nathan Carman, a man from Connecticut, was the prime suspect behind the murder of his mother, Linda Carman. It was in September 2016, when Nathan went on a fishing trip with his mother, but returned alone. He claimed she had accidentally drowned. Additionally, Nathan was also suspected of being involved in his grandfather's death, as reported by ABC News dated April 4, 2025.

In December 2013, Nathan's grandfather, John Chakalos, was found shot to death at his residence. Nathan was the last person to see him alive and was an heir of his inheritance. After John Chakalos's death, Nathan was supposed to receive $ 150,000 for his college fund. He and his mother, Linda, were also beneficiaries of another account containing $ 400,000.

On July 17, 2017, Nathan's three aunts filed a slayer action complaint in New Hampshire Probate Court, seeking to exclude him from inheriting his grandfather's property, worth $43 million. As per the Slayer Rule, the government prevents a person from inheriting another person's property, whom they have murdered.

According to the reports of the Boston Globe on April 3, 2018, Nathan's aunts alleged that he was responsible for the murder of both John Chakalos and Linda Carman.

The full story of Nathan Carman's case is documented in the ABC 20/20 episode titled Family Ties. The episode was released on April 4, 2025.

What is the story of Nathan Carman's family?

John Chakalos was a wealthy estate owner (Image via Pexels)

Nathan's grandfather, John Chakalos, was a wealthy estate owner who amassed a substantial fortune by developing nursing homes and care facilities across New England, as reported by ABC News.

He and his wife Rita used to live in the neighborhood of 52 Overlook Drive, in Windsor, Connecticut. Reportedly, John lost his wife Rita to cancer in November 2013.

On December 20, 2013, John's daughter, Elaine, decided to check on her father. However, upon entering his Windsor residence, she discovered his lifeless body. Soon, the Windsor Police and Connecticut State Police reached the crime scene.

There were no signs of forced entry, but forensic analysis revealed that John had died of 3 gunshot wounds to the head and chest. According to Boston Herald reports on April 18, 2025, initially, Nathan's mother, Linda Carman, was the prime suspect behind the murder. This suspicion arose after the investigators found out about an argument between Linda and her father in 2011.

Nathan was on the Autism spectrum (Image via Pexels)

The prime reason behind the argument was her son's care. As per the Northeastern University Law Review, Nathan Carman was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, which is a form of autism. Due to this, he was admitted to a psychiatric ward. After his recovery, John provided Nathan with money to settle in his apartment.

Reportedly, in the months prior to John's death, Nathan began involving himself more in his grandfather's business. Chakalos made a will, which provided Nathan Carman access to two bank accounts.

As reported by Northeastern University Law Review, on December 19, 2013, Nathan Carman paid a visit to his grandfather's estate for dinner. The following morning, John Chakalos was found shot to death on his bed.

Nathan Carman became the prime suspect behind John Chakalos's death (Image via Pexels)

After Linda, her son, Nathan, was the prime suspect behind the murder. Investigators discovered that Nathan purchased a $ 3000 Sig Sauer 716 Patrol Point 308 caliber rifle, which matched the bullet shells found on the scene. According to the authorities, reported by CT Insider, he corrupted both his GPS and hard drive on the night of the murder.

Linda revealed that he was supposed to meet her that night after dinner, but he never showed up. CT Insider reported, it was on September 17, 2016, when Nathan Carman started a fishing trip with his mother Linda.

Nathan went on a fishing trip with his mother (Image via Pexels)

Reportedly, they started their journey from Ram Point Marina, South Kingston, in Nathan's new fishing boat. They were supposed to reach Rhode Island the next day. The Coast Guard soon began a search operation after they didn't return.

On September 25, 2016, Nathan Carman was found in a raft boat, sailing alone. After being rescued, Nathan revealed to the authorities that their boat had sunk in an accident, leaving Linda still on board. He managed to save himself, but Linda Carman did not survive.

It was in October 2016 when Nathan filed an insurance claim for his speedboat named Chicken Pox, as reported by CT Insider. However, after a three-year-long legal trial, his claim was denied. It was concluded that the boat's drowning was not accidental but rather a well-devised plan.

Nathan Carman's three aunts filed a legal lawsuit against him in 2017

Nathan's aunts filed a legal lawsuit against Nathan (Image via Pexels)

The Slayer Rule, or American prohibition law, was established as a way to reduce insurance fraud, according to the Northeastern University Law Review. As reported by CT Insider, Elaine Chakalos, Charlene Gallagher, and Valerie C. Santilli, the daughters of John Chakalos, were Nathan Carman's aunts.

Reportedly, on July 17, 2017, they filed a slayer action complaint in the New Hampshire Probate Court. This legal action debarred Nathan from inheriting his grandfather's property, which amounted to $43 million. Nathan's aunt claimed that he was responsible for the death of John Chakalos, pointing out that him being the last person to see him alive.

However, the lawsuit did not address the disappearance of Linda Carman in 2016. Nathan continued to deny all the accusations against him. As per CT Insider, it was on May 2, 2022, when a nine-page indictment charged Nathan with the murder of Linda Carman.

Although he was not directly charged for the murder of John Chakalos, Nathan was taken into custody on May 10, 2022. His residence in Vermont was raided, and authorities found $10,000 in cash. The following day, he pleaded not guilty to the charges, as per CT Insider.

Nathan Carman killed himself in the prison cell.

Nathan died by suicide in prison (Image via Pexels)

As per CT Insider, on February 7, 2023, Nathan Carman was officially charged with fraud and the first-degree murder of Linda Carman. He was sent to the Cheshire County Jail in Keene, New Hampshire, to be kept under surveillance.

The trial for Nathan was scheduled to take place in October 2023. However, on July 13, 2023, he was reportedly found unresponsive in his prison cell, and he was pronounced dead around 3:00 by medical personnel.

Forensics declared the cause of death to be suicide. Nathan Carman's attorneys claimed that they found a note in his prison cell. However, the written contents have not been revealed. Since Nathan Carman was not convicted for the murder of his grandfather, the murder of John Chakalos remains a mystery.

