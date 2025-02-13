What is The 90s Boy Band Boom on CW about? Everything to know

The CW’s latest documentary, The 90s Boy Band Boom, takes viewers on a nostalgic journey through the rise of iconic boy bands that defined a generation. The documentary explores the cultural phenomenon that saw groups like NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, O-Town, LFO, and BBMak dominate the charts and teen fandom.

In the 1990s, MTV and VH1 propelled these bands to fame, shaping millennial pop culture. Premiering on February 8, the documentary explores how their success influenced modern acts like One Direction and BTS.

Fans can expect exclusive interviews with industry veterans, including NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, and Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell and AJ McLean, who share behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the era’s music industry.

The 90s Boy Band Boom: A look back at pop culture’s golden era for boy bands

The CW is bringing back the magic of 90s boy bands with its latest documentary, The 90s Boy Band Boom.

Directed and written by Amanda Burt, alongside writers Stefanie McCarrol and Natalie Schenk, the film dives deep into the era when groups like NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and 98 Degrees ruled the charts and defined pop culture.

Featuring firsthand accounts from those who lived it, the documentary gives an intimate look at life on the road, the overwhelming fame, passionate fan bases, and the intense pressures that came with being part of a music group that defines a generation.

The documentary serves as an oral history of one of pop music’s most influential eras, exploring not just the music, but also the unique fan dynamics and the immense expectations placed on these young stars.

Never-before-seen moments unveiled in The 90s Boy Band Boom

Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson (Image via @backstreetboys/Instagram)

The CW’s latest documentary, The 90s Boy Band Boom, offers an exclusive look at one of pop music’s most electrifying eras, featuring never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes stories from the golden age of boy bands.

Beyond the music, the film delves into the intense rivalries between competing fandoms, as groups like NSYNC and Backstreet Boys ignited passionate followings that divided fans worldwide.

It also reveals the drama behind the spotlight, from the thrill of sold-out concerts to the immense pressure of staying on top. With untold stories and fresh insights from the stars who lived it, The 90s Boy Band Boom gives fans a deeper look at the era that shaped a generation.

Exclusive interviews in The 90s Boy Band Boom

90s boy bands paved the way for groups like One Direction and BTS (Image via @onedirection and @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram)

The 90s Boy Band Boom also takes viewers to exclusive interviews with the stars and industry insiders.

Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell and AJ McLean, NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, and 98 Degrees’ Nick and Drew Lachey share personal stories about the rise of boy band mania. Meanwhile, former MTV VJ Dave Holmes and renowned music video director Wayne Isham offer insights into the media frenzy that fueled their success.

Singer Tiffany and choreographer Darrin Dewitt Henson also reflect on the movement that shaped a generation in the documentary. Henson created NSYNC’s legendary "Bye Bye Bye" dance.

One of the highlights of the interviews is Kirkpatrick of NSYNC. In the interview, he shared about Eminem’s diss track Without Me, which called him out back in 2002.

According to People, the NSYNC member admitted that the song, which came as a surprise to him, still stings. He also recalled that one of the most challenging moments in his career was when they lost the Grammy for Best Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 2001, especially to Steely Dan.

"A lot of that pop genre didn’t get the recognition we deserved," Kirkpatrick shared. "The one that kills me the most was when we lost to Steely Dan."

Where to watch The 90s Boy Band Boom

The 90s Boy Band Boom is now available to stream on Apple TV. The CW documentary dives into the boy band era that shaped teen pop culture, featuring never-before-heard footage and exclusive interviews.

To watch, simply subscribe to Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on most devices. Apple TV+ offers a free trial for new subscribers, with access to this documentary and a wide range of original content.

