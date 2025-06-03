What is The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep all about? Everything to know

The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep is a true crime limited series that explores the story of Marlene Warren, a Florida resident who was shot to death by a dressed clown at her doorstep. It was on the morning of May 26, 1990, when a clown approached her with a basket of flowers and balloons.

The victim's son, Joe Ahrens, recalled that his mother went to answer the door, received the gifts, and was shot point-blank in the face. The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep explores the complete investigation behind the murder of Marlene Warren after more than three decades.

The docuseries is set to make its release on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 10 pm EST on Sundance TV. Episodes 2 and 3 will air on June 12, 2025, and June 19, 2025. Viewers can stream the episodes of The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep on Sundance Now and AMC+.

What is The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep about?

Marlene Warren was shot multiple times at the doorstep (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS, Marlene Warren was married to Michael Warren, and her son, Joe Ahrens, was from her first marriage. Ahrens recalled that it was on the morning of May 26, 1990, when a clown approached their doorstep.

Reportedly, the clown was carrying a flower basket with two balloons. As recalled by Joe, Marlene went up to open the door, and her last words were, "How pretty."

Right when the door was opened, The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep subject was shot point-blank in the face. When investigators reached the scene, they found that Marlene was a small business owner and did not have any enemies.

As reported by The Palm Beach Post, investigators found that after the murder, the killer climbed into a Chrysler LeBaron without a number plate and fled away from the scene. The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep subject, Marlene Warren, was immediately admitted to the Palms West Hospital but died two days later.

Joe Ahrens revealed that the killer was wearing a clown costume (Image via Pexels)

Joe Ahrens recalled that he immediately rushed to his mother and saw the clown had a red nose and was wearing an orange wig and a painted smiling face. When authorities inquired of the victim's son, Joe Ahrens, he recalled his mother telling him,

"If anything does happen to me, your father did it."

Joe Ahrens further added,

"I told her 'no way. He would never do anything like that.' She said, 'don't put it past him'."

As reported by The Palm Beach Post, The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep victim's husband, Michael Warren, managed a parking lot named Bargain Motors on North Dixie Highway. The couple had been married for 20 years and lived in an affluent neighborhood in Wellington called the Aero Club.

Investigation into the murder of The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep subject Marlene Warren

Investigators discovered that Marlene's husband, Michael, had an affair with Sheila Keen (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS News, investigators discovered that Marlene's husband, Michael Warren, had an affair with Sheila Keen, one of his colleagues at the auto business. However, Michael had a serious alibi that ruled him out as a suspect. However, the suspicion shifted to Sheila Keen.

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that during the time of the murder, Michael Warren was headed to a horse race in a car with his friends and was ruled out to be the killer. When investigators questioned Sheila Keen, she claimed to be searching for new cars to repossess but failed to say the exact location.

Authorities managed to track the Chrysler LeBaron and retrieved a brown hair inside it. As reported by CBS, investigators also found orange fibers inside, which matched the description of the wig the clown was wearing. Reportedly, it was only in 2017 when a DNA test of the brown hair revealed that it matched Keen. By that time, Michael Warren and Sheila Keen were married.

Sheila Keen was convicted of the murder of Marlene Warren (Image via Pexels)

As reported by CBS, the couple had been running a burger joint named Purple Cow in Kingsport, Tennessee. When authorities questioned former staff members, they revealed that there were rumors that Sheila Keen had killed Marlene Warren dressed like a clown.

They even provided them with a picture of Sheila Keen dressed like a clown. As reported by CBS News, it was on September 26, 2017, when Sheila Keen Warren was arrested for the murder of Marlene Warren.

Sheila pleaded guilty to second degree murder charges in 2023 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, according to a BBC report. However, she was released from prison in 2024 after 18 months.

The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep explores the current updates on the case of Marlene Warren.

