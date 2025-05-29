What is The Mortician all about? Everything to know

The Mortician is HBO's new documentary series, which explores the story of David Sconce, and the history of scandals surrounding his Lamb Funeral Home in Los Angeles. David Sconce was convicted of a series of corpse mutilation over the years.

Ad

The documentary series will explore how Sconce exploited the family members of the deceased to earn more profits. The documentary series is directed and produced by Joshua Rofé. The Mortician is set to feature a personal interview from David Sconce himself, as he is questioned about the crimes related to the funeral home.

The documentary will additionally feature journalists David Geary and Ashley Dunn, along with the affected families. The Mortician is set to premiere on June 1, 2025, at 9 pm EST. The next episodes will air the following Sundays, and will be available for streaming on HBO.

Ad

Trending

What is the story of The Mortician subject David Sconce?

David Sconce was convicted of the mutilation of corpses (Image via HBO)

As reported by People, in 1989, David Sconce was first convicted of corpse mutilation charges at his Lamb Funeral. The other charges connected to him included arranging mass cremations of multiple corpses at $55 per body and hiring men to warn and assault competing morticians. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison; however, he was released after two and a half years in 1991.

Ad

Reportedly, David Sconce violated his lifetime probation and was convicted again in 2013, with additional charges. Sconce was sentenced to 25 years to life behind bars. However, he was released again on parole in 2023.

As reported by People, in the trailer, Sconce is interviewed after his release from prison. Talking in the documentary, he said:

“I don’t put any value on anybody after they’re gone and dead. As they shouldn’t when I’m gone and dead. Love ‘em when they’re here.”

Ad

Sconce further adds:

“I could cremate one guy in two hours, or you could put 10 of them in there and take two and a half hours.”

As per the trailer, it was a local business who first raised questions against the Lamb Funeral Home. A man in the trailer reveals about allegedly smelling burning flesh.

An anonymous witness talks about David Sconce's allegations (Image via HBO)

One of the former clients of Lamb Funeral Home also reveals that the latter "violated and desecrated" his father. As per People, many individuals reported that David Sconce would often threaten people and discuss sneaky ways to murder people.

Ad

In the trailer, when an anonymous witness was asked if David Sconce was responsible for any murder, he simply took a deep sigh, without answering the question.

What to expect from the episodes of The Mortician

Witnesses share their experiences with the Lamb Funeral Home (Image via HBO)

As reported by a Warner Bros. Discovery article, The Mortician is an HBO documentary series, containing three episodes. Steven J. Berger, Matt Dines, and Jonah Hill serve as the executive producers.

Ad

The Mortician episode 1 is set to make its release on June 1, 2025. The episode will explore the beginning days of the Lamb Funeral Home, after David Sconce takes over the business as inheritance. A local funeral director is mysteriously dead with a heart attack, after he questions Sconce's high profit margins.

David Sconce is connected with a series of abuse allegations (Image via HBO)

The Mortician episode 2 will be aired on June 8, 2025. The episode will document the fire at The Lamb Funeral Home in 1986. Following the event, investigators interrogate David Sconce for his connection with a series of abuse allegations. He is further connected with the death of a competing mortician.

Ad

The Mortician episode 3 will be released on June 15, 2025. The episode will explore David Sconce's time behind bars, as he is charged with the death of one of his rivals. He is eventually released with a lack of evidence. As reported by Warner Bros., a total of over 20,000 families were recorded to be the victims of David Sconce's crimes related to the Lamb Funeral Home.

Check out our other articles for recommendations of more documentaries on HBO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saurav Saha I am a content writer, working in fitness and pop culture for the past four years. I have worked as a content manager for sports coaches and dieticians, presenting their wide spheres of information in communicative language.



This is primarily what I focus on in my writing. I turn diverse and complex areas of information in the world of health and fitness and turn them into crisp easy-to-read articles.



The sea of information on the internet for every single thing sometimes makes it overwhelming for a reader to choose what to take and what not. I wish to change that. No more of those lengthy articles that make you yawn.



Get exactly what you need. Fewer words can convey a lot of things. I wish to do that. Know More