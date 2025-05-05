What is The Motherhood on Hallmark all about? Everything to know

The Motherhood, Hallmark's first unscripted lifestyle transformational series, is set to make its release on May 5 at 8 pm EST. The show is hosted by actress Connie Britton, known for her screen credits including Friday Night Lights, Spin City, and The White Lotus.

As per the Hallmark channel, in The Motherhood, Connie Britton along with three other experts named Taryn Hicks, Angela Rose, and Destini Ann, will help single mothers create a balanced lifestyle for themselves, and their children.

Together known as The Motherhood, the experts will mainly focus on home, style, and parenting aspects of the participants, and embark on a constructive journey. The show will consist of six episodes running for an hour. The first two episodes will debut on May 5, 2025.

What to expect from Hallmark's The Motherhood about

As reported by ABC Action News, in the show, Connie Britton handpicked a team of experts, each specialising in a specific field. Also known as The Neighbour Ladies, the trio consists of Destini Davis, who is a positive parenting coach, Angela Rose, who is a DIY and home design specialist, while Tarun Hicks is a style expert.

Each episode of the show will constitute an entire transformative week. The participants, consisting of single mothers, will receive not just parenting advice, but will also learn ways to develop a healthy relationship with their children.

In Hallmark's The Motherhood, the transformative journey is not only directed to the participants, but also to the audience. The Motherhood deals with several aspects of solo parenting, providing crucial styling, design, and lifestyle changes to bond with the younger generation.

Actress Connie Britton talks about her role as the host of The Motherhood

Connie Britton appears in her first non-scripted (Image via Hallmark)

Connie Britton is an American actress nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and five Primetime Emmy Awards. This is the first time Britton is appearing in a non-scripted show. While talking to the New York Post in an exclusive video call interview, Britton said,

“I’ll do a lot of things with kids around my son’s age, and I’m getting a lot of parents saying, ‘I just started watching “Friday Night Lights” with my kids,’” the actress further added. “There’s another generation discovering it, and that’s really fun.”

Reportedly, Connie Britton asks each participant about a specific challenge she is facing, and the team of experts takes the panel in creating a structured plan to help the participant. As per the New York Post, other mothers also join the support group, intending to create a supportive community together.

The Hallmark show explores parenting challenges for single mothers (Image via Hallmark)

Hallmark's The Motherhood is shot in Kansas City, Missouri. The show primarily focuses on the participants belonging to the land. Created by Connie Britton, the show is produced under the banner of Scout Productions. Talking to the New York Post, Britton talked about working with the production house. She said,

“I don’t watch a lot of reality TV,” Britton admits. “But I watched ‘Queer Eye,’ because to me, there was something so genuine and authentic about it.”

As per Deadline, along with Connie Britton, audiences can expect the feature of Michael Williams, Renata Lombardo, Eric Korsh, David Collins, Larissa A.K. Matsson, and Rob Eric.

