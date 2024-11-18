What is the theme song from The Day of the Jackal? Explained

The Day of the Jackal is a new thriller series that premiered on Peacock in the U.S. on November 14 and on Sky and NOW in the U.K. on November 7. Carnival Films's series brings back Frederick Forsyth's classic 1971 book by making it into a modern story, directed by Brian Kirk.

The plot of The Day of the Jackal centers around a master assassin, played by Eddie Redmayne. His character is a meticulous and skilled killer, carrying out high-paying assignments across Europe.

He becomes the target of a determined British intelligence officer, played by Lashana Lynch, as the story goes on. This leads to a dramatic cat-and-mouse game. As both characters fight in a dangerous and exciting duel, this gripping story promises nonstop suspense and turns no one saw coming.

The series boasts an impressive theme song, This Is Who I Am, performed by acclaimed British singer Celeste. Known for her chart-topping album, Not Your Muse, Celeste produced this powerful song with Kendrick Lamar’s collaborators, Beach Noise.

The song was dropped on November 6, 2024, just before the series came out. As the title sequence song, it sets the mood for the show with its dramatic, emotional sound. It fits the dark intensity of the show and gives viewers a taste of how deep the story goes emotionally.

The lyrics of the song read,

Some flowers never get to bloom and see the day/ Some flowers are content to wish their lives away/ Some may rise and some may fall/ But only you may ever see me true/ So only you can tell that this is who I am/ This is who I am"

About The Day of the Jackal theme song This Is Who I Am

The Day of the Jackal's season 1 theme song, This Is Who I Am, is dramatic and cinematic, matching the series' suspense. This new song reveals Celeste's soulful voice and lyrical depth. The song, produced by Kendrick Lamar's Beach Noise, captures the show's dark and intense story. Polydor Records released the track on November 6, building anticipation for the series.

The haunting quality of This Is Who I Am aligns with the narrative’s tone, expressing themes of identity, determination, and resilience.

Jamie Hartman co-wrote the song, and Celeste's powerful voice brings out the main character's inner struggles; this character thrives on danger and secrecy. The character's journey alone and dedication to his goal are shown by the lyrics, "Only you can tell them that this is who I am."

Celeste, also an Oscar nominee, collaborated with Hingston Studio for the title sequence, creating a visual backdrop that matches the song’s intensity.

The orchestral arrangement in Beach Noise's production enhances its cinematic feel. The song shows who the main character is and how dangerous his life is. As with any play, it sets the audience's expectations for what's to come.

This Is Who I Am is also an expression of Celeste’s artistic evolution. She described the song as having “existed for a long time,” delayed in release until this fitting moment. Now, with The Day of the Jackal, the track finds its place as a statement of identity and strength.

The song’s origin, tied to Celeste’s personal growth, makes it a fitting and authentic match for The Day of the Jackal.

The combination of her haunting vocals and the orchestral composition captures the mystery and danger that define the show’s storyline. This blend of music and narrative heightens the viewing experience, making the theme song a memorable aspect of the series.

The Day of the Jackal is available to stream on Peacock.

