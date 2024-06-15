What time does House of the Dragon season 2 come out? Release timings for all regions

House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The show has already been renewed for a third season, seeing its massive popularity and avid fanbase.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon. Reader discretion is advised.

The show is based on the Song of Ice and Fire book series by George R.R. Martin, and it particularly tells the story of the book Fire and Blood in that series.

House of the Dragon is the story of House Targaryen and the civil war that happened 200 years before Robert Baratheon took over the Iron Throne. House of the Dragon season 2 is expected to bring a lot more action and fans might see new winged beasts, changed alliances, and major sibling rivalries.

The upcoming season will take a deeper dive into the Targaryen family feud. Season one ended with Vhagar killing Lucereys and season two is likely to pick up from there.

What time will House of the Dragon Season 2 be out on HBO and Max?

House of the Dragon season 2 is going to premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, June 16. The later episodes will come out weekly every Sunday. Season two will have eight episodes and the last episode will premiere on August 4, 2024.

Here is a full release schedule of House of the Dragon season 2 for different regions :

Pacific Time (PT) June 16, 2024

6:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) June 16, 2024

8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) June 16, 2024 9:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) June 17, 2024 1:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET) June 17, 2024

3:00 a.m. Eastern European Time (EET) June 17, 2024

3:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) June 17, 2024

6:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) June 17, 2024

10:00 a.m.

What to expect in House of the Dragon season 2?

In season 2, Lucerys’s death is going to fuel the rest of the plot. Rhaenyra is going to seek revenge for her son’s untimely demise and because of Aemond’s past actions, she will not believe that her son’s death was an accident and that Aemomd could not control the dragon even though he wanted to. A civil war between Aegon and Rhaenyra is coming.

Might beasts like Vermithor or Sheepstealer can be introduced in season two and whoever rides Sheepstealer is going to be the one to cheat. It’ll be also intriguing to see what happens to Vhagar, Vermithor, and Daemon in season two.

There can also be certain raunchy scenes between Daemon and Rhaenyra in season 2 of the show and their relationship might be portrayed similarly to Cersei and Jamie in Game of Thrones.

Who is in the cast of House of the Dragon season 2?

Here is a complete list of all the returning members -

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Kole

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Rhys Ifans Ser Otto Hightower

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

Phia Saban as Halaena Targaryen

Jefferson Hall as Jason Lannister

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

Below is the list of new cast members and the roles they are going to play in Season 2:

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome

Kieran Bew as Hugh

Tom Bennett as Ulf

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower

Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong

Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark

Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

