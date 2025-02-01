What time will Mayfair witches season 2 episode 5 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5, titled Julien's Victrola, is set to air on February 3, 2025, at 12:00 am PT on Prime Video. The second season continues to captivate fans with its engaging story and magical themes, based on Anne Rice's novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches.

The AMC+ series follows Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers her roots in a strong family of witches. As she grapples with her new identity and burgeoning powers, she must also contend with Lasher, a mysterious figure connected to her family's past.

In the upcoming fifth episode, Rowan is expected to seek Julien for help since she is on the lookout for Lasher. Their relationship faces ups and downs as they deal with hidden secrets and unexpected difficulties. Meanwhile, Moira seems to be looking into Cortland's memories to find important truths that might affect the Mayfair family’s future.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 is going to be released on February 2, 2025

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5, titled Julien's Victrola, will air on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on AMC. Prime Video subscribers can watch the episode at 12:00 am Pacific Time on February 3, 2025.

The breakdown of the release timing on Prime Video across different regions:

Region Release Date and Day Local Time USA (Pacific Time) February 3, 2025 (Monday) 12:00 am (PT) USA (Eastern Time) February 3, 2025 (Monday) 3:00 am (ET) Brazil (BRT) February 3, 2025 (Monday) 5:00 am (BRT) UK (BST) February 3, 2025 (Monday) 8:00 am (BST) Central Europe (CET) February 3, 2025 (Monday) 9:00 am (CET) India (IST) February 3, 2025 (Monday) 1:30 pm (IST) South Africa (SAST) February 3, 2025 (Monday) 10:00 am (SAST) Philippines (PHT) February 3, 2025 (Monday) 4:00 pm (PHT) Australia (ACDT) February 3, 2025 (Monday) 6:30 pm (ACDT) New Zealand (NZST) February 3, 2025 (Monday) 8:30 pm (NZST)

Looking into the recap of Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 4

Before Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 airs, here's a recap of the previous episode. The fourth episode of Mayfair Witches second season, titled Double Helix, aired on AMC+ on January 26, 2025. This episode revealed important secrets about the Mayfair family and their supernatural connections.

In this episode, Rowan is working hard to regain her powers and learn more about Lasher and the mysterious "Taltos." Rowan is still healing from Ciprien's surprise attack from the last episode.

Without Lasher, her powers are getting weaker, and it's harder to save Jojo and Daphne, who are still trapped. The Mayfair house is falling apart, showing how weak the family's power is.

Moira can read minds, and Cortland can manipulate things, which makes Rowan's journey even more complicated. Looking for help, she asks Cortland and finds out that Julien Mayfair's spirit is connected to an old Victrola. Julien's knowledge might be important for understanding how Lasher is connected to the family.

Ciprien's side story creates tension as he looks into Albrecht's betrayal. While looking for answers, he finds a mysterious note that says "Taltos."

Before he can do anything, a Talamasca unit from Amsterdam arrests him because they think he is involved in Albrecht's plans. This situation shows the increasing disagreements in the Talamasca and makes us wonder about their real intentions.

Meanwhile, Rowan meets Dolly Jean and Evelyn, who share their agreement with Julien's spirit. Even though Julien has died, he still feels close to them through the Victrola. Rowan chooses to enter Julien's magical world, aware of the dangers.

As Dolly Jean gets ready, she insists that she needs a way to return. The episode ends with Rowan entering Julien’s ghostly world, leading to important discoveries in the next episode.

Cast of the series

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding

Jack Huston as Lasher

Jen Richards as Jojo

Erica Gimpel as Ellie Mayfair

Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien "Sip" Grieve

Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 5 will be available to stream on AMC+.

