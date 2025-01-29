What time will Scamanda premiere on Hulu and ABC? The exact release time for all regions

ABC is bringing a new documentary series Scamanda, which uncovers the shocking story of the crimes committed by Amanda Riley. She talked about her battle against stage 3 lymphoma on her blog to garner support from thousands of people whose hearts went out to her and they donated their time, kind words, and money to support her in her cancer recovery journey.

However, when an investigative reporter was tipped off by an anonymous source, the scam and the lies that the blogger was running were laid bare. Based on a podcast by the same name, Scamanda covers the story of the victims of Riley's scams.

The ABC series airs tomorrow, Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 9 PM on ABC and it will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch Scamanda? Release date and streaming details explored

Scamanda is a new docu-series that airs its first episode tomorrow, January 30, 2025, at 9 PM ET. Subsequent episodes will be aired every Thursday at 9 PM ET on ABC. The series was originally set to premiere on ABC on October 16, 2024, at 10 PM.

However, ABC announced that it was pushing back the premiere date to 2025 to make room in its fall lineup for six simulcast NFL games beginning in October.

The release date and time for different regions is as follows:

Pacific Time - 6 pm on January 30, 2025

Central Time - 8 pm on January 30, 2025

Mountain Time- 7 pm on January 30, 2025

Indian Standard Time - 6.30 am on January 31, 2025

Central European Summer Time - 3 am on January 31, 2025

Brazil Time - 11 pm on January 30, 2025

Mountain Daylight Time - 7 pm on January 30, 2025

Japanese Standard Time - 11 am on January 31, 2025

For those without a cable connection, the show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Hulu is a paid streaming platform where subscription starts at $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year) for ad-supported streaming. The premium tier without ads comes at $18.99 per month.

Plot, trailer, and more about Scamanda

The synopsis of Scamanda, according to ABC, is as follows:

"Scamanda, the new docuseries based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name, unravels the story of California native Amanda Riley, a young wife, mother and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer. "

It continues:

"Amanda begins documenting her battle online, captivating thousands, but she has a secret that she is dying to keep. Her story changes from inspiration to suspicion when someone sends an anonymous tip to investigative producer Nancy Mosciatello, who then embarks on a five-year-long investigation into Amanda. Soon, Amanda's own words may prove to be her downfall."

An official trailer has also been released for the docuseries which features interviews from those closest to Riley who have shared how much they had supported her during what they thought was the hardest point in her life. The trailer features one person who says they donated $500 a month.

She ran the scam for almost eight years by putting on a show by shaving her head and even falsifying medical records, deceiving friends, family, and strangers. She even rose to local celebrity status in her church for talking about her condition and urging people to support her. Riley managed to scam $100,000 out of people, which she was using to support her lavish lifestyle.

Where is Amanda Riley now?

In 2021, Amanda Riley finally pleaded guilty and she was convicted of falsifying documents and wire fraud. She said during her hearing in May 2022:

"There aren't enough words to adequately express how horrific I feel and how sorry I am that this happened. My heart aches every day thinking I did something that hurt other people. This is the worst thing I have ever done and the worst mistake I could have made. I don't sleep well at night because this haunts me daily. I can't even look at myself in the mirror without feeling ashamed, and I am so sorry."

Her lawyers fought for a six-month prison sentence for her and prosecutorial guidelines recommended 18 months. Riley was ultimately sentenced to five years of incarceration and she was ordered by the court to pay back all the people she had scammed.

Catch Scamanda on ABC tomorrow.

