What time will Severance season 2 episode 4 be released on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Severance season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to release on February 7, 2025, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. Titled Woe's Hollow, the fourth episode of the season is directed by Ben Stiller and written by Anna Ouyang Moench.

Spurred on by his innie's cryptic message, the outie Mark learns that his deceased wife Gemma is alive. Despite his reservations about the procedure, he chooses to undergo reintegration to help him reunite with Gemma.

The official logline for Severance season 2 episode 4, as per Apple TV, reads:

"The team participates in a group activity."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 4, and reflects the author’s opinions.

Release date and time of Severance season 2 episode 4

Seth Milchick as seen in Severance season 2 episode 3 (Image via Instagram/@instadan360)

Severance season 2 episode 4 will premiere at 3 am ET/12 am PT on Friday, February 7, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. Anna Ouyang Moench has penned the episode, titled Woe's Hollow, with Ben Stiller returning to direct his third episode in the latest season.

The region-wise schedule of the episode’s release timings is given below:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Friday, February 7, 2025 03:00 am Central Time Friday, February 7, 2025 02:00 am Mountain Time Friday, February 7, 2025 01:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 7, 2025 08:00 am Central European Time Friday, February 7, 2025 09:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, February 7, 2025 10:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 01:30 pm

A brief recap of Severance season 2 episode 3

In Severance season 2 episode 3, Mark S. and his co-workers visit the severed floor's other departments in search of Ms. Casey. Irving visits the O&D department and talks with Felicia, who tells him the dark hallway from his sketch is the export hall where her department used to send products before.

Meanwhile, Mark and Helly team up and investigate the goat room from season 1. They meet the department head, Lorne, who reveals that Ms. Casey used to hold her wellness sessions in their husbandry tanks but offers no clue as to her current whereabouts.

Dylan gets to meet his outie’s wife, Gretchen, as an incentive for his good performance at work. During their brief meeting, he learns that he has three young kids between the ages of two and six and feels overjoyed seeing their pictures for the first time.

After leaving Lumon and moving out of her house (next to Mark's), Cobel drives around town the whole night. The next day, she changes her mind and meets Helena to discuss her prospects of returning as the severed floor’s manager. Helena invites her for an impromptu meeting with the board, but Cobel spooks out and drives off into the night again.

Lastly, the outie Mark tries to send the message,

"Who Is Alive?"

He sends this to his innie by using a bright lamp to burn the message into his retina so that his innie can see it. While doing so, he runs into Asal Reghabi, the scientist who created the severance chips and reintegrated Petey. Mark agrees to undergo reintegration after she confirms that Gemma is alive and held at Lumon.

By the end of the episode, Mark is successfully reintegrated, leading his work and personal life memories to recombine.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 4?

Mark’s reintegration will likely be the focus of the upcoming episode. According to the official logline, Mark will return to Lumon as a reintegrated employee under the surveillance of the management team, who will be none the wiser. He will also discover, to his utter disbelief, that Gemma has been working as the company's wellness counselor, Ms. Casey, for the past two years and is currently missing.

The latest plot twist also raises numerous questions about the reintegration process as a whole. Now that the outie and innie Mark have access to each other’s memories does the innie Mark cease to exist? Also, how will Mark's reintegration affect his personal dynamics with his MDR co-workers?

Moreover, Petey is the only other reintegrated character in the series, but he died from the effects of reintegration sickness in season 1. The next few episodes will shed light on how reintegration impacts Mark's life and enables him to rescue his wife from the evil clutches of Lumon.

Stay tuned for the episode recap of Severance season 2 episode 4 soon after its release on Apple TV+.

