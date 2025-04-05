What time will When Hope Calls season 2 be released on Great American Family? Release timings for all regions

After a long wait, When Hope Calls season 2 has finally returned. The first episode of the season premiered on Thursday, April 3, 2025, however, the episode is set to have its broadcast premiere tomorrow on April 6, 2025, on the Great American Family. The outing itself will be airing on the broadcast network at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time in the United States of America.
When Hope Calls season 2 comes almost six years after the first season of the show aired in 2019. It will be following new leads as Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell join the series, while previous series regular Morgan Kohan will be returning, but in a supporting character role.
Alongside that, the series will also be bringing a new plotline along with it that will feature a central romance while building up narratives that were featured in the first season.
Release timing for When Hope Calls season 2 premiere explored
As previously stated, When Hope Calls season 2 will premiere on the Great American Family at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time. However, the episode will premiere in different regions at a different time.
The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:
How to watch When Hope Calls season 2?
Fans can tune in for When Hope Calls season 2 premiere when it airs on the Great American Family network on April 6, 2025. However, if fans miss the premiere, then they can still tune in for the episode on PureFlix as the first episode of the season is already airing on the streaming service.
The episodes for the second season of the show premiere three days before their air date on PureFlix. However, to watch the episode on the streaming service, fans will still require a valid subscription to PureFlix. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.
The cast of When Hope Calls season 2 explored
The second season of the show features a few returning members from season 1, but mostly features new characters. The leads of this season as Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell, who are joined by season 1's lead, Morgan Kohan.
They will also be joined by actors Trevor Donovan, Jon McLaren, and more. Here is the cast list for season 2 of the show:
- Cindy Busby as Nora Anderson
- Christopher Russell as Mountie Michael "Fearless" Fletcher
- Morgan Kohan as Lillian Walsh
- Jon McLaren as Sam Tremblay
- Trevor Donovan as Jim Reynolds
- Nick Bateman as Wyatt
- Sarah Fisher as Hannah Lawrence
- Ryan James Hatanaka as Gabriel Kinslow
- Wendy Crewson as Tess Stewart
- Hanneke Talbot as Maggie Parsons
What happens in When Hope Calls season 2?
In the second season of the show, fans will get to see the return of Morgan Kohan as Lillian, and her romance with Mountie Gabriel will get a bunch of attention too. However, the second season of the show will follow the romance between Nora Anderson and a new Mountie by the name of Michael Fletcher, who arrives in town.
The show will also see Nora be in charge of Lillian's orphanage as she has to leave for London on some urgent business, and some secrets will come to light as well.
For further updates on the show, stay tuned.
