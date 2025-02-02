What time will Will Trent season 3 episode 5 be released on ABC? Release timings for all regions

Will Trent season 3 episode 5 is scheduled to be released via the ABC Channel on February 4, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The episode will be available in all major US timezones and on regional streaming platforms for other locations and timezones.

The storyline of the upcoming episode is likely to focus on Evelyn Mitchell and her return to town. She will likely get caught up in a case immediately after her return. Meanwhile, Faith shall be seen juggling the challenges of being both a daughter and a detective.

Will Trent is an American police and detective television series based on a book series written by author Karin Slaughter. It revolves around a dyslexic police agent named Will Trent, who contributes to solving mysteries at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The official synopsis for Will Trent season 3 episode 5 reads:

When Evelyn Mitchell returns to town, things take a quick turn as she becomes entangled in a case involving a rare stolen coin; Faith navigates her complex roles as both a daughter and detective.

Disclaimer: This article contains possible spoilers for Will Trent season 3 episode 5 and may have some speculative elements.

Will Trent season 3 episode 5 release time for all regions

The episode will be released via the ABC Channel on February 4, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The channel will also air the episodes in other major U.S. timezones, listed in the release table below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HAST) Tuesday, February 4 3 pm Alaska Standard Time (AKST) Tuesday, February 4 4 pm Pacific Time (PT) Tuesday, February 4 5 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) Tuesday, February 4 6 pm Central Time (CT) Tuesday, February 4 7 pm Eastern Time (ET) Tuesday, February 4 8 pm

The episode will also air in other regions outside the US, including timezones like:

Central European Time: February 5, 2 a.m. CET

Indian Standard Time: February 5, 6:30 a.m. IST

Japan Standard Time: February 5, 10 a.m. JST

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: February 5, 12 p.m. AEST

Is there a preview available for Will Trent season 3 episode 5?

At the time of writing this article, there is no official preview available for Will Trent season 3 episode 5. However, the narrative will continue after episode 4 with a fresh storyline and a new case.

The storyline of the upcoming episode will likely focus on Evelyn Mitchell and some other detectives taking on a challenging case. As per the official description, the episode will feature Evelyn returning to town and immediately having a case on her hands. This new mission will involve a rare stolen coin and the suspicious circumstances that surround it.

Meanwhile, Will Trent's work partner Faith will have a busy time at hand. She will be seen having to navigate her roles as both a daughter and a detective as the intrigue around her cases builds up. It remains to be seen whether viewers will get an insight into Faith's home life and challenges firsthand as well.

Audiences can watch Will Trent season 3 episode 5 upon its release via the ABC Channel. New episodes of the show are released via the platform once a week on Tuesdays, and available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

