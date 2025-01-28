What time will Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

Disney+ is set to bring a new era of Wallcrawler to the small screens as Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is scheduled to be released on the streaming service. The show will premiere with its first two episodes on January 29, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. After this, a new episode of the show will be released every Wednesday until mid-February.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be bringing the Wallcrawler back to his roots as it gives another origin story for a new generation of viewers. It will add its own classic spin to the tale of Spider-Man from comics and involve various other superheroes and villains from the character's iconic history.

Characters like Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and more are set to appear, while Norman Osborn will be like a mentor figure to this version of Peter Parker.

What time will Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premiere?

As previously mentioned, the first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time and 3 am Eastern Standard Time. However, the show will be dropped in different regions at different times. The table below will tell fans the release timings in their region.

Date Time Zone Wednesday, January 29, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, January 29, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, January 29, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 29, 2025 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 29, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, January 29, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

Fans will be able to watch the upcoming Marvel Animation series on Disney+ upon its premiere on January 29, 2025, in the United States and other regions where the service is available. However, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

If fans already have a valid Disney+ subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

The cast of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

The upcoming Marvel Animated series will feature the voice of Hudson Thames as Peter Parker / Spider-Man. He is returning to portray the character after first voicing the character in Marvel Studios' What If...? Colman Domingo will also join him as Norman Osborn in the series. Actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will return to portray Matt Murdock / Daredevil and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin in the series, respectively.

Here is the entire list of cast and characters who are confirmed to appear in the show:

Hudson Thames as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn

Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln

Grace Song as Nico Minoru

Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn

Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil

Vince D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / The Kingpin

Kari Wahlgern as May Parker

Paul F. Tompkins as Bentley Wittman

Cathy Ang as Pearl Pangan

Here are the other characters confirmed to appear in the series, as well as those whose voices haven't been revealed yet:

Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange

Amadeus Cho

Jeanne Foucault

Chameleon

Mac Gargan / Scorpion

Rhino

Tarantula

Butane

Speed Demon

Carmela Black

Unicorn

Curt Connors

What is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man about?

The 10-episode-long upcoming Marvel series will focus on a younger Peter Parker in high school trying to maintain a superhero life. The series is created by Jeff Trammell. The official synopsis reads as follows:

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots."

The series will be separate from the MCU and is set within its own continuity.

