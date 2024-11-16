What time Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 10 will be released on Paramount Network? Release timings for all regions

Yellowstone Season 5 part 2 episode 10 is scheduled for release on November 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET, continuing the gripping storyline that began in November 2024. Paramount Network is the exclusive broadcaster for these weekly episodes in the U.S., with the show set to air every Sunday until the season finale in December.

The series delves into the Dutton family drama against the rugged backdrop of a Montana ranch and has returned with the second part of its fifth season.

Yellowstone has attracted millions of viewers worldwide from a universe where loyalty, power, and legacy entwine. Under the direction of patriarch John Dutton, the intricate narrative explores the strong relationships guiding the family and the difficult dynamics within it.

With betrayals, alliances, and conflicts boiling to a head in Yellowstone Season 5 part 2, the Dutton family saga has reached a critical juncture. Kelly Reilly's Beth has assiduously sought retribution against her adopted brother Jamie, played by Wes Bentley.

Other Dutton friends, Rip and Kayce, get ready for a confrontation in the meantime. Beyond the family, political power struggles and territorial disputes involving Chief Thomas Rainwater point to dramatic changes not far off.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Episode 10 release date and time

Episode 10 of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will premiere on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are the release timings for various regions:

Regions Local Time USA (Pacific Time) 5:00 p.m. USA (Eastern Time) 8:00 p.m. Brazil (BRT) 10:00 p.m. UK (BST) 1:00 a.m. (Monday) Central Europe (CET) 2:00 a.m. (Monday) India (IST) 6:30 a.m. (Monday) South Africa (SAST) 3:00 a.m. (Monday) Philippines (PHT) 9:00 a.m. (Monday) Australia (ACDT) 11:30 a.m. (Monday) New Zealand (NZST) 1:30 p.m. (Monday)

Plot analysis of Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 10

In Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 episode 10, the plot gets more complicated as Beth's hatred for Jamie grows. The fights between these siblings worsen, making it seem like a Greek tragedy where every action has a scary result. Beth thinks Jamie is behind a string of betrayals, and she is now getting ready to face him with the help of Kayce and Rip.

This episode seems like it will go into more detail about Beth's plan to get back at him, which could mean that Jamie's fate in the family is set. Also, Jamie's friendship with Sarah Atwood makes things even more intense because Sarah is now a wild card in this power play.

Alongside the family drama, Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 10 touches on the growing resentment among the ranch cowboys, who feel sidelined. This tension hints at an imminent clash, further complicated by Chief Thomas Rainwater and Mo’s ambitions, suggesting new alliances and confrontations.

The intricate storylines within the Dutton family and with their rivals ensure that episode 10 will offer high-stakes drama and turning points that could change the family’s future.

Yellowstone Season 5 part 2 episode 10 will be exclusively available on Paramount Network for live broadcast. Fans outside the U.S. can stream it on Paramount+, particularly those in Canada, the UK, and Ireland. Though it won’t be immediately available on Peacock, viewers can access the entire season after part 2 concludes.

The rest of the episodes of Yellowstone season 5 part 2 will be released on the following dates.

Episode 11: November 24, 2024

Episode 12: December 1, 2024

Episode 13: December 8, 2024

Episode 14: December 15, 2024

Tune in on November 17, 2024, to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 episode 10 on Paramount Network.

