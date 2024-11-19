What We Do In The Shadows season 6 episode 7 ending explained: What title does Guillermo earn in the end?

Episode 7 of What We Do in the Shadows season 6, titled March Madness, was released on FX on November 18, 2024. Much of the latest episode of this popular comedy-horror mockumentary series revolves around Guillermo’s quest to establish an appropriate office identity.

By the end of the episode, thanks to the intervention of Colin Robinson, Guillermo earns the title of ‘The Vault’ from his boss, Jordan, at the office. The title signifies that Guillermo is a trustworthy employee who knows how to keep a secret.

Apart from Guillermo, episode 7 of What We Do in the Shadows season 6 also focuses on the trials and tribulations faced by Sean, the Staten Island vampires’ neighbor. Among other things, the episode highlights Laszlo’s genuine friendship with Sean.

Guillermo becomes ‘The Vault’ in What We Do In The Shadows season 6 episode 7

Toward the beginning of the episode, Guillermo laments to the camera crew that he is the only employee at the office without an office identity. Colin Robinson overhears this confession and feels bad for him. He volunteers to find Guillermo an appropriate identity.

In his quest, Robinson ends up joining Guillermo’s office as an HR. Thus, he becomes the third vampire, after Nandor and Nadja, to join Cannon Capital Strategies as an employee in What We Do in the Shadows season 6.

Colin starts by suggesting several identities to Guillermo. Unfortunately, those have already been taken. At last, the energy vampire suggests that Guillermo should try to be the office hothead, lashing out at people every few weeks.

While Guillermo is in a meeting with the others, Colin shows up and interrupts the proceeding, asking to have a quick chat with him. Trying to bring out his hotheadedness, Colin punches Guillermo.

However, this strategy does not work. Instead of reacting with anger, Guillermo takes on a forgiving persona as he asks others to empathize with Colin’s mental health. This irritates Colin, who then starts punching Guillermo again relentlessly.

As episode 7 nears its end, Jordan, the boss, asks Guillermo if he will sue the company for the punches he has received. The latter assures his boss that he will not. Impressed, Jordan asks Guillermo to participate in a covert operation for the company.

Jordan also asks Guillermo not to disclose any politically incorrect comments he made during the interaction. When Guillermo assures him that he will not, Jordan calls him “The Tight Vault,” a title that soon becomes just “The Vault.”

Just before What We Do In The Shadows season 6 episode 7 ends, an elated Guillermo tells the camera crew that he is happy Colin’s punches indirectly managed to earn him an office identity finally.

Sean’s life is in danger in the latest episode

Sean is the vampires’ neighbor and a dear friend to Laszlo. As the episode begins, Nandor and Laszlo hear “demonic” sounds coming from him and conclude that he has been possessed by a demon. Laszlo is desperate to help his friend.

Laszlo and Nandor look on as the Guide performs a ritual and brings up a demon from the underworld. Laszlo’s plan is to use the larger demon to scare away the minor demon that has possessed Sean. However, this seemingly ingenious attempt at exorcism fails.

The demon that emerges from the netherworld turns out to be a huge college basketball fan, and he ends up watching games with Sean instead of addressing the possession situation. In fact, the demon gives Sean a heart attack by prophesying that the latter's favorite team would be relegated this season.

Sean recovers from the heart attack. However, Laszlo becomes too zealous and tires out Sean at the gym. Thus, instead of restoring him to his earlier healthy state, Laszlo ends up giving Sean a second heart attack.

Having fought back two heart attacks back to back, an emotional Sean contemplates his mortality. Laszlo assures him that he will be alright before sneaking a huge burger to his friend. This segment featuring Sean forms one of the funniest and most poignant moments of What We Do in the Shadows season 6 so far.

Nandor and Nadja are busy with their own missions

When Nandor and Laszlo decide that Sean has been possessed by a demon, the former keeps suggesting that they should kill Sean to put him out of his misery. However, Laszlo will hear none of it.

While Laszlo is busy taking care of his friend at the hospital and the gym, Nandor helps by trying to keep Sean’s wife, Charmaine, entertained. He watches TV with her, engages her in what he deems interesting conversation, and so on.

Meanwhile, at Cannon Capital Strategies, Nadja is having fun with a banana; she pretends that a banana is a mobile phone and keeps talking to it while holding it to her ear. At first, this little gag amuses her colleagues. However, they soon get tired of it.

The next episode of What We Do In The Shadows season 6 will be released on November 25, 2024.

