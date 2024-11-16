What is Whoopi Goldberg's net worth in 2024? Fortune of The View star explored 

Whoopi Goldberg is an actor, comedian, and television personality who has been part of the popular ABC talk show The View since 2007. In the November 12, 2024, episode of the show, she revealed that she faces financial difficulties and does not have unlimited money, so she continues to work.

Goldberg did many odd jobs before starting her onscreen career in 1982 with Citizen: I'm Not Losing My Mind, I'm Giving It Away. Soon, she got widespread recognition and an Oscar nomination for the Steven Spielberg film The Color Purple. After a long career in stage, films, and comedy,

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Goldberg's estimated net worth is $30 million. The website also mentions that she earns an annual salary of $8 million by being part of The View.

Whoopi Goldberg's career explored amid net worth discussions

In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg made some statements that have caused people to speculate about her financial situation. Talking about the working class struggle with finances, she said:

“I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living. If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I’m a working person, you know? My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there."

Goldberg started her career with Citizen: I'm Not Losing My Mind, I'm Giving It Away. She then composed a one-woman show, Whoopi Goldberg, in 1983, which caught Steven Spielberg's attention, and he offered her the lead role in his film The Color Purple. Whoopi earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Cecile in the film.

She won an Academy Award for her role as a psychic in the film Ghost, becoming the second black woman to win an Oscar in the supporting actress category. She gained global recognition for her role as Deloris Wilson-Van Cartier in the Sister Act films.

Whoopi Goldberg is part of the elite EGOT category. She has won all four major American entertainment industry awards, including the Oscars, Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Awards.

When did Whoopi Goldberg join The View?

On September 4, 2007, she replaced Rosie O'Donnell and became the new panelist of the popular talk show The View. Since then, she has made several controversial remarks on the show.

Some of Whoopi Goldberg's controversial opinions include the topics of Michael Vick's dogfighting participation, Roman Polanski's r*pe conviction, her initial defense of Bill Cosby, and her comment on the Holocaust being an ethnicity issue, for which she was suspended from The View for two weeks.

In 2016, while speaking to Dr. Harold Koplewicz, president of the Child Mind Institute, she disclosed that she had been diagnosed with dyslexia. She also admitted to developing a drug problem at one point in her life.

Whoopi Goldberg is a vocal supporter of LGBT rights and a critic of Donald Trump, a stand she shares with the other panelists of The View. The panelists will welcome Billy Bob Thornton in the next episode of The View, which will air on November 15, 2024.

