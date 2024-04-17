What will The Jinx – Part Two be about? Release date, plot, and more

The Jinx is back with its second season promising a gripping continuation of the groundbreaking series released in 2015 based on the life of the real estate heir Robert Durst.

Set to release on April 21, 2024, the second part of the American true crime miniseries delves deeper into Durst's alleged involvement in the murders of Susan Berman and Morris Black along with the unsolved disappearance of his wife, Kathleen McCormack.

The Emmy-winning docuseries is directed, written and co-produced by Andrew Jarecki. The release of the first season on February 8, 2015, was followed by the arrest of Robert Durst on first-degree murder charges of his friend Susan Berman.

Durst was arrested from the Canal Street Marriott hotel lobby in New Orleans hours before the airing of the season finale in 2015.

When will The Jinx - Part Two be released?

The Jinx - Part Two will be releasing six of its episodes on Sunday, April 21, 2024, on Max.

The second season will have Andrew Jarecki include the investigation that took place in the years following Robert Durst's arrest.

The episodes will include recorded prison calls and exclusive interviews of witnesses, including some who were not a part of the first part of the show.

How many episodes are there in The Jinx - Part Two?

The Jinx - Part Two will release six of its episodes starting with the first one titled Why Are You Still Here? on April 21, 2024. The episodes will be released every week till May 26, 2024.

What is the plot? Details explored

The second season of The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst picks up the story after the events of the first season.

The official trailer released on April 10, 2024, showcases exclusive footage, interviews with friends and family, archival material and excerpts from the legal proceedings as well that offer viewers different angles to the story.

The real estate tycoon who had refused to speak to media outlets for years has been featured in the second part as well.

His friends and family including his wife Debrah Lee Charatan reportedly take his side to save him from serving time in prison for murdering his best friend Susan Berman and his neighbor Morris Black.

Durst can be heard saying in the final moments of the trailer,

"I am getting my own 15 minutes and it is gargantuan.”

After Robert Durst's arrest owing to the infamous edited recording which counted as his confession and grounds for the murder charges, he allegedly had plans to flee the country, as mentioned by John Lewin in the trailer.

The Jinx - Part Two follows Bob's life in prison, his trial and his expectations from his close ones as they get involved in the legal proceedings.

It also possibly wraps up the miniseries with his death in 2022. Robert Durst died due to cardiac arrest in the San Joaquin General Hospital.

The official synopsis of The Jinx - Part Two reads,

"The story delves into the strange history of real estate heir Robert Durst, long suspected in the still-unsolved 1982 disappearance of his wife as well as the subsequent murders of family friend Susan Berman and neighbour Morris Black."

Robert Durst got in touch with director Andrew Jarecki, agreeing to an interview after he watched his film All Good Things (2010) which was based on his life and spiraling relationship with his wife Kathleen McCormack.

The six-part season drops its first episode on April 21, 2024, on Max.

