When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 ending explained: Did the Mayor ban the co-ed dance at Allie's party?

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 was released via the Hallmark Channel on January 26, 2025. The episode mainly explored Allie's birthday party and how the teens of Hope Valley thronged to it since she decided to host a co-ed dance as the theme for the event.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4. Reader discretion is advised.

During the episode, there were points when Allie and the entire town felt that the party might not happen. The townspeople opposed the idea of a co-ed dance, even taking their petition to the mayor, almost getting the dance banned.

However, Nathan stood up for his daughter and said that the party should continue. At the end of the episode, the mayor did not ban Allie's party. However, he did say that the party could only continue if there were chaperones in place, which everyone happily agreed to.

What happened before Allie's birthday party during When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4?

A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 (Image via Hallmark Channel / YouTube)

During the episode, Allie decided that she wanted to throw a dance party for her seventeenth birthday. However, her main problem to overcome was the disapproval of her father, Nathan. Nathan was shown to be struggling with the idea of not planning his daughter's party himself. Allie was worried that the thought of a co-ed dance might push Nathan to cancel the party altogether. So, she decided to keep it a secret.

Soon after starting to plan, Allie realized she still had to learn how to dance. Elizabeth came into the picture here, helping Allie and her friends learn dances like the Charleston and the Shimmy. However, Nathan got to know about the party plans and was very upset with his daughter. Furthermore, many people in the town also started echoing these concerns, even going to the town Mayor to stop the dance.

In another twist at the end of the episode, the townspeople and their complaints to the mayor were the push that Nathan needed to take his daughter's side. He was the one who insisted that the teens deserved a night to celebrate and that the party should take place, even if they had to establish chaperones there. With Nathan's support, Allie finally had the birthday that she dreamed of.

What was Angela's dilemma during the episode?

A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 (Image via Hallmark Channel / YouTube)

During the episode, the storyline highlighted Angela's insecurities while prepping for the dance. Being blind, she was worried about how she might look while dancing. She felt alienated from everyone in Hope Valley and was seen wondering what it would be like to have a community that understood her. This intensified her desire to go to a college that was suited to her needs so that she might not have a similar experience of loneliness.

Initially, her father Joseph tried to reassure her but failed to calm Angela's anxiety. In this situation, Joseph's new business partner Henry stepped up and helped Joseph listen to Angela with a fresh understanding. At the end of the episode, Joseph also stepped in to help his daughter practice.

During this process, Elizabeth also helped out by finding a Braille version of a book about Helen Keller, so that Angela could feel a little more inspired.

What happened at the end of Allie's party in When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4?

A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 (Image via Hallmark Channel / YouTube)

After Nathan's support, Allie’s dance party turned out to be a huge success. At first, no one came to the dance floor, making Allie worry that things were going wrong. However, Nathan's new cadet recruit, Oliver, stepped up and started to dance. This made everyone else join him on the floor too, kicking off the party.

At the end of the party, Oliver tried to approach Allie and give her a special gift he got for her. But before he could, Wyatt came into the picture and started talking to Allie. This was a bittersweet moment when viewers realized that Allie had developed a crush on Wyatt but Oliver has a crush on Allie. This incident might mark the beginning of a love triangle between Oliver, Allie, and Wyatt on the show.

What were the other storylines unfolding at the end of When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4?

A still from When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 (Image via Hallmark Channel / YouTube)

One of the alternate storylines that the episode explored revolved around Rosemary and Bill. Since the previous episode, the two were investigating a gold coin that they found at Yost’s shop. Their search for the owner of the coin led them to Jed, a traveling salesman who may have used the coin to purchase at the store. As of the end of the episode, this mystery is set to continue, since Jed might be involved in a past train car robbery linked to the Garrison gang.

Meanwhile, Governor Lucas found himself in a spot with his supposed nemesis Edie. One of her uncle’s pigs escaped on a ranch, and Lucas helped Edie try and locate the animal. In the process, Lucas realized that Edie was not engaged, contrary to what he had assumed by seeing a ring on her finger.

Edie revealed that she only wore the ring from a past relationship to deal with unwanted suitors. With this mystery resolved, Lucas and Edie might likely become a potential couple as the show moves on.

Audiences can watch When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 4 streaming online via Hallmark+. New episodes of the show are released every week via the Hallmark Channel.

