When Calls the Heart season 12: Full list of cast explored

When Calls the Heart season 12 premiered on January 5, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT, with new episodes dropping every Sunday. Known for its heartwarming portrayal of life in the quaint Canadian frontier town of Hope Valley, the show has gained audiences since its debut in 2014. The series developed by Michael Landon Jr. is based on Janette Oke's bestselling Canadian West book series.

The story follows Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, a schoolteacher who has left her privileged city life behind to start fresh in Hope Valley. As she goes through life in the early 1900s, Elizabeth deals with challenges ranging from raising her son as a single mother to finding love again after loss.

The series started as a television movie in 2013, starring Poppy Drayton and Stephen Amell. Erin Krakow took on the lead role when the show began airing as a full-fledged series.

Main cast members of When Calls the Heart Season 12

1) Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton

Erin Krakow portrays Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton in When Calls the Heart season 12 (Image via Greg Doherty/WireImage)

Erin Krakow returns as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton in When Calls the Heart. Elizabeth, a schoolteacher-turned-single mother, is at the center of the series. In earlier seasons, she mourned the loss of her husband, Jack Thornton, while raising their son, Little Jack.

Over time, she's rebuilt her life, opening her heart to love again, which led to relationships with Lucas Bouchard and Nathan Grant. In season 11, Elizabeth broke off her engagement with Lucas, realizing her true feelings for Nathan. Season 12 explores her deepening relationship with Nathan while she continues guiding Hope Valley's children and raising Little Jack.

2) Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant

Kevin McGarry plays Nathan Grant in When Calls the Heart season 12 (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage)

Kevin McGarry reprises his role as Nathan Grant, the steadfast Mountie, and adoptive father to his niece, Allie. Introduced in season 6, Nathan has consistently shown his loyalty to Hope Valley. His unspoken love for Elizabeth was a major storyline in previous seasons, leading to an emotional confession in season 8.

In season 11, Nathan and Elizabeth finally begin a romantic relationship after years of tension and unresolved feelings. Season 12 follows Nathan adjusting to his new dynamic with Elizabeth while balancing his responsibilities as a Mountie and mentor to a new recruit, Oliver.

3) Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard

Chris McNally plays Lucas Bouchard in When Calls the Heart season 12 (Image via YouTube/Hallmark Channel)

Chris McNally returns as Lucas Bouchard, the former saloon owner turned businessman. A prominent character since season 6, Lucas has been a romantic interest for Elizabeth, even proposing to her in season 9. However, their engagement ended in season 11 when Elizabeth chose to follow her heart elsewhere.

Lucas now faces a "push-pull" between his political ambitions as Governor and his ties to Hope Valley. Season 12 focuses on his internal struggle and how he navigates life in the wake of heartbreak. His storyline also explores new alliances in his quest to develop a national park project.

4) Pascale Hutton as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter

Pascale Hutton essays the role of Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Pascale Hutton returns as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter, Elizabeth's flamboyant best friend and the editor of The Valley Voice. Introduced in season 1, Rosemary has been a source of humor and strength in Hope Valley. In season 11, she navigated the joys and challenges of motherhood with her husband, Lee, as they welcomed their daughter, Goldie.

Season 12 delves into Rosemary's fears of Lee's potential absences due to his work on the national park project. She also continues championing community issues and supporting Elizabeth through her new relationship.

5) Kavan Smith as Leland "Lee" Coulter

Kavan Smith plays Leland "Lee" Coulter in When Calls the Heart season 12 (Image via YouTube/Hallmark Channel)

Kavan Smith reprises his role as Lee Coulter, Rosemary's supportive husband and a key figure in Hope Valley. Since his debut in season 2, Lee has been a steady presence in the community, running the sawmill and playing a crucial role in town projects.

He became a father for the first time in season 11, which added a new dimension to his character. Season 12 explores his partnership with Lucas on the national park project and the challenges it brings to his relationship with Rosemary and their family life.

Recurring and supporting cast members of When Calls the Heart season 12

When Calls the Heart season 12 (Image via Hallmark)

Other cast members of When Calls the Heart season 12 include:

Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen

Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter

Amanda Wong as Mei Sou

Jack Wagner as Bill Avery

Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield

Natasha Burnett as Minnie Canfield

Ben Rosenbaum as Mike Hickam

Melissa Gilbert as Georgie McGill

Jaeda Lily Miller as Allie Grant

Loretta Walsh as Florence Blakeley Yost

Hrothgar Mathews as Ned Yost

Miranda MacDougall as Edie Martel

Jacob Shoemay as Oliver

Hyland Goodrich as Little Jack Thornton

When Calls the Heart Season 12 episodes are released every Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel.

