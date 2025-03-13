When did Donovan Leitch and Gwyneth Paltrow date? Ione Skye calls out actress for being mean to her brother

Actress Ione Skye has recently called out Gwyneth Paltrow for being mean to the former’s brother Donovan Leitch in the past. Notably, Gwyneth and Donovan were romantically linked between 1993 and 1995, as per a report by US Weekly.

Ione addressed Gwyneth in her latest book Say Everything, which was published this month, by recalling a vacation to Mexico where the duo went together along with Leitch and Skye’s ex-husband Adam Horovitz. The trip happened after the earthquake that happened in Los Angeles back in 1994.

Ione addressed the same by saying that the vacation was not a relaxing experience considering that she was being accompanied by her brother and his then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow, as per People magazine.

However, Skye opted to go on the trip since she was not willing to live in fear of another earthquake. Ione then referred to an incident between her brother and Gwyneth as she said:

“At breakfast, Dono had distractedly tipped his water glass (he was one of the world’s most distracted people). A few drops had splashed Gwyneth, and she’d snapped, ‘Idiot.’ With a laugh, but still.”

According to People magazine, Ione said that she expressed her dissatisfaction to her brother, addressing Gwyneth Paltrow’s response. Skye questioned Leitch if Gwyneth was always mean to him and Donovan responded with a laugh. Ione claims that Donovan was “smitten” and explained:

“He was 27 and looking toward the future, to marriage and kids. Gwyneth was only 21 and wasn’t ready for anything too serious. Well, at least not yet. Six months later, she’d get a part in Seven and fly to Reno to meet Brad Pitt – and we all know how that turned out.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Donovan Leitch: Relationship and more

While the Iron Man 3 star’s name has been associated with many popular faces over the years, she created headlines back in the ‘90s after her first relationship with Donovan Leitch became public. However, the pair opted to keep everything away from the spotlight when they were with each other.

Although they separated a long time ago, the relationship grabbed a lot of attention in 2013 when the duo was seen sharing a friendly kiss. Notably, Paltrow was married to her ex-husband Chris Martin at the time and the moment was captured during a Los Angeles Dodgers game, as per a report by Page Six.

A year later, Donovan appeared for an interview with Daily Mail, addressing the moment by saying that he was “saying goodbye” to Gwyneth Paltrow. He further stated:

“It was purely innocent. We were sitting in the owner’s box in front of 30,000 people with her two children right next to us. That isn’t exactly the setting for a secret liaison.”

Also known as Donovan Jerome Leitch, he has also been a popular face in the entertainment and music industry for many years. He gained recognition as the founder of a rock band called Nancy Boy, which failed to deliver any successful albums when they were active. Donovan is mostly known for playing Michael Harrod in a few episodes of the Fox series, Girls Club.

On the other hand, Gwyneth Paltrow was last seen in American Horror Stories, where she gave her voice to a character called Daphne in season 2. She will next appear in the comedy-drama film, Marty Supreme, which is confirmed to arrive on the big screen on December 25 this year.

