When is Family Guy Christmas special 2024 releasing? Everything you need to know

Family Guy is coming with its newest Christmas special, Gift of the White Guy. The animated comedy will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Monday, November 25, 2024, continuing the show's tradition of holiday-themed hilarity.

Over the years, Family Guy has become known for its eccentric plots and iconic moments. The show follows Peter Griffin and his quirky family—Lois, Meg, Chris, Stewie, and their talking dog, Brian. It follows the Griffin family and their adventures in the made-up town of Quahog. It is funny and sharply critical of society. People love its holiday specials because they take holiday traditions and portray them in new ways.

The new Christmas special is all about Peter's most recent crazy adventure. After giving Lois' Christmas brooch away by mistake in a White Elephant exchange, Peter has to find a way to get it back. When Stewie finds out he's on Santa's "Naughty" List, he has to decide what to do.

Fans can expect a lot of laughs from this holiday-themed plot, which also has the usual holiday twist.

Family Guy : Release date, plot, cast and trailer

The Christmas special, titled Gift of the White Guy, debuts on November 25, 2024. The special will be available exclusively on Hulu, under the exclusives section, alongside the previously released Halloween special, Peter Peter Pumpkin Cheater. Fans can tune in starting at midnight, giving them the perfect opportunity to kick off their holiday season.

In Gift of the White Guy, chaos ensues when Peter accidentally gifts Lois’ cherished Christmas brooch during a White Elephant exchange. Determined to fix his mistake, Peter enlists his friends to embark on a heist to retrieve the brooch from an elderly woman’s room at a nursing home.

Meanwhile, Stewie undergoes a character transformation upon learning that he’s on Santa’s Naughty List, making him reconsider his usual antics.

The upcoming Hulu series' cast remains iconic, with Seth MacFarlane voicing several characters, including Peter, Stewie, and Brian. Alex Borstein returns as Lois, Mila Kunis as Meg, and Seth Green as Chris. This talented cast brings the Griffins to life with impeccable comedic timing.

In addition to the main characters, the special will feature supporting cast members who add to the hilarity and chaos of the storyline.

Family Guy trailer highlights

The trailer for Gift of the White Guy teases the wacky adventure ahead. It opens with Peter panicking about last-minute Christmas shopping, setting the tone for the chaos to come. He soon ropes his friends into breaking into a nursing home to steal back Lois’ brooch.

The trailer showcases the group’s hijinks, from awkward interactions with the elderly to a high-stakes escape. Stewie’s storyline is also hinted at, with his realization about being on the "Naughty List" serving as a humorous subplot.

Lines like “It’s a Christmas miracle!” and visual gags, including Brian’s failed attempts at retrieving a stick, highlight the comedy-packed episode. This preview confirms that the special will deliver everything fans love about the series: absurd humor, outrageous scenarios, and a touch of holiday cheer.

Why this special matters

The Family Guy Christmas specials are always a treat for fans. From Peter dressing up as Santa to Brian and Stewie’s North Pole adventures, each special offers a unique spin on holiday traditions. Gift of the White Guy continues this legacy, blending classic themes with the show’s irreverent humor.

As this Hulu series celebrates its 25th anniversary, this special serves as a festive milestone. While fans eagerly await season 23 in 2025, this holiday episode is the perfect way to enjoy the Griffins’ antics before the series returns to Fox in a new time slot.

The Family Guy Christmas special, Gift of the White Guy, is coming up with its exclusive premiere on Hulu on November 25, 2024.

