When is Herrmann returning on Chicago Fire? Character’s whereabouts explored

Christopher Herrmann has been one of the most beloved characters of Chicago Fire since the inception of the popular show. A respected member of Firehouse 51, Herrmann’s presence always has a positive impact on others.

Season 13 of the show premiered on NBC on September 25, 2024. During the finale of season 12, Chief Wallace Boden wanted Herrmann to take over as the next head. However, that role went to Dom Pascal.

In the sixth and seventh episodes of Chicago Fire season 13, Herrmann was absent. No explanation was offered by any character to explain his absence, and neither was any information given about his whereabouts. However, he will surely return in episode 8, scheduled to be released on November 20, 2024, as confirmed by the episode's official synopsis.

Herrmann will be back in the next episode

As per NBC, the logline of the next episode, slated to be season 13’s finale, reads:

"Herrmann and Mouch prepare to take their officer exams; Cruz receives a chilling omen; Carver takes care of a dog after its owner is injured on a call."

Thus, it is certain that the character will return for Chicago Fire season 13’s finale. Further, the outcome of the test he will take will have far-reaching consequences in Firehouse 51.

If, for example, he passes the test and becomes a Chief, he might either replace Pascal or go somewhere else to take charge. However, If that does not happen, Herrmann will stay back, retaining his current posting.

Commenting on whether Herrmann is well prepared for the test, David Eigenberg, the actor portraying the character, told TV Insider the following on November 13, 2024:

“He’s not prepared. He’s got a wife and kids. He’s not very focused of a human being. He’s focused when the chips are down.”

The actor continued:

“He’s a little bit like my mother and father in real life. When the chips were down, they were there for each other and the rest of the time it was a maelstrom. So I think he’s a little bit in that vein.”

Where Herrmann is in Chicago Fire? (speculative)

Usually, when a character goes missing from a series for an episode or two, the writers explain the cause of their absence through the other characters. That has not happened in Herrmann’s case. So, it is difficult to say where Herrmann is right now.

However, certain educated guesses can be made. Given episode 8's logline, it is clear that in the next episode, titled Quicksand, Herrmann will be seen taking the officer's exam. Thus, it would not be incorrect to presume that he is preparing for the exam right now, and that is why he has been missing in action for the last two episodes.

Why was Herrmann absent from the last two episodes?

Though one can make sense of his absence plot-wise, there is another factor that could contribute to Herrmann being absent from the last two episodes. As per a report published by One Chicago Center on November 13, 2024, the One Chicago shows are following a policy of cutting down on the number of episodes per actor.

This is a cost-saving measure. In other words, in each episode, some character or the other would be sidelined to save the cost pertaining to that particular actor. This trend is gaining popularity among more and more TV shows. Deadline reported on May 17, 2024, that FBI and FBI: Most Wanted would be following a similar trajectory.

Episode 8 of Chicago Fire season 13 will be released on November 20, 2024.

