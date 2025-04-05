When Hope Calls Season 2: Full list of cast and characters explored

The American drama television series is set to return as When Hope Calls Season 2 will be premiering with its first episode on April 6, 2025 on Great America Family. The first episode of season 2 is already available to watch on PureFlix right now, but it will be bringing back the show to the small screen almost six years after its first season ended in 2019.

Going into When Hope Calls season 2, fans can certainly expect to see a bunch of new characters and leads as well. This time around, instead of Morgan Kohan's Lillian Walsh and Jocelyn Hudson's Grace Bennett leading the series, the reigns will be passed on to Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell who will be playing Nora Anderson and Mountie Michael "Fearless" Fletcher.

Alongside that, they will also be joined bu Nick Bateman, Trevor Donovan, Sarah Fisher, and more in the series. Here is the entire cast list for the show:

Cast of When Hope Calls season 2 explored

Cindy Busby as Nora Anderson

Cindy Busby as Nora Anderson (Image via PureFlix)

Taking over the lead role in the series, actress Cindy Busby will be portraying the role of Nora Anderson - a girl who is visiting the two to meet her family. She will have a romance with Michael Fletcher - which will also become the primary plot of the show.

Busby has been an actor since she was a kid and has had quite the career. She played the role of Ashley Stanton in Canada's longest running show Heartland, and has also appeared in many Hallmark film such as A Whitewater Romance, Mr. Darcy, and more.

Christopher Russell as Mountie Michael "Fearless" Fletcher

Christopher Russell as Michael Fletcher (Image via PureFlix)

Starring alongside Cindy Busby in When Hope Calls season 2 will be actor Christopher Russell who plays the role of Mountie Michael "Fearless" Fletcher. His romance with Nora will be the primary focus of the show this season around.

For those who don't know Russell, the actor has had quite a few notable roles in the past. His most famous work comes in starring in rom-coms and he recently appeared in A Costa Rican Wedding as well and starred in Operation Nutcracker too.

Morgan Kohan as Lillian Walsh

Morgan Kohan as Lillian Walsh (Image via PureFlix)

While Morgan Kohan's Lillian Walsh was the lead of the first season of the show, in When Hope Calls season 2, she will be a secondary character as he passes the baton onto Busby. She will be reprising her role again as Walsh and will be in a plot involved with Nora.

For those who don't know Kohan, she has been a major part of many CW series. Most notably, she gues starred in the DC superhero show Batwoman, and has also had a role in Star Trek: Discovery. Currently, she is also starring in Sullivan's Crossing.

Jon McLaren as Sam Tremblay

Jon McLaren as Sam Tremblay (Image via PureFlix)

Season 2 of the show will feature a recast as well with actor Jon McLaren taking over the role of Sam Tremblay. Previously, actor Marshall Williams played the role of Sam, but will be replaced this season.

Fans will know McLaren afrom many films like Chistmas on Windmill Way, A Novel Christmas, and more.

Supporting cast for When Hope Calls season 2 explored:

Here are the remaining list of cast and characters who will appear in the season 2 of the show as well:

Trevor Donovan as Jim Reynolds

Nick Bateman as Wyatt

Sarah Fisher as Hannah Lawrence

Ryan James Hatanaka as Gabriel Kinslow

Wendy Crewson as Tess Stewart

Hanneke Talbot as Maggie Parsons

For further updates on the show, be sure to stay tuned with us.

