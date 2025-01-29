When is the second part of the Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover expected to air? Details explored

Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia kicked off 2025 with a two-episode crossover. The first part, Volunteers, aired on January 8, 2025, as part of Abbott Elementary's fourth season, featuring the Paddy’s Pub gang doing court-ordered community service at the school. The second part will air during It’s Always Sunny's 17th season on FXX and Hulu, expected in mid-2025.

According to Charlie Day in an interview with Decider on January 7, 2025, the episode will feature additional footage that aligns with the R-rated tone of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He teased that the Sunny episode explores what the documentary crew didn’t capture during the events of Abbott Elementary's episode, providing a fresh perspective for viewers.

Producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker shared with Entertainment Weekly on January 9, 2025, that the It’s Always Sunny episode cleverly fills in the gaps left by Volunteers, offering insight into what the Sunny gang was doing off-screen. They emphasized the trust between both writing teams in capturing the essence of each show while creating complementary narratives.

Expected release date and viewing options for Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover part 2 explored

While an exact date has not been confirmed, the second part of this crossover is slated to serve as the premiere of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's 17th season, expected to air in mid-2025 on FXX. Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on FXX upon its release, with subsequent streaming availability on Hulu.

FXX is a U.S.-based cable channel available through various television providers, while its international availability depends on regional licensing agreements. Hulu, a U.S.-only streaming service, offers subscription plans starting at $9.99 per month for the ad-supported tier and $18.99 for ad-free access.

Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover part 2: What to expect

The second episode shifts the perspective, offering a more It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia-style take on the events. In an interview with Decider on January 7, 2025, Charlie Day shared insight into this approach:

“We thought there could be something really interesting with finding additional footage that isn’t aired during the Abbott episode. So I can tease that there is some much more R-rated It’s Always Sunny-style content that you get to see when you see our episode.”

Producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker shared with Entertainment Weekly on January 9, 2025, that the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover episode explores events happening off-screen during Abbott Elementary's Volunteers. Rob McElhenney, Sunny's co-creator, told Today magazine that the collaboration allowed each show to keep its unique tone, with both casts adapting to each other's styles while exploring fresh creative directions.

The crossover’s second installment is expected to cast the volunteers' events in a new light. McElhenney described it as a complementary setup and punchline structure:

“In some ways, you look at the Abbott episode, and it stands on its own" "Then when you see our episode, it feels like it’s almost like a giant setup, and then this is the punchline” (via Today, January 9, 2025).

The crossover’s narrative offers potential for unique interactions, including the possibility of the Abbott Elementary cast visiting iconic Sunny locations like Paddy’s Pub. Kaitlin Olson, who plays Deandra Reynolds, hinted at this during an interview with Variety in October 2024, noting that

“the Abbott cast would be jumping into our world.”

Once aired, both episodes will be available for back-to-back viewing on Hulu, ensuring audiences can enjoy the seamless narrative connection between Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

More about Abbott Elementary

The official logline for Abbott Elementary on IMDb reads:

"A workplace comedy centered on a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life."

Abbott Elementary is in its season 4, which premiered on October 9, 2024. To date, 11 episodes have aired, bringing the total number of episodes across all seasons to 60. The next episode, titled Girard Creek, is scheduled to air on January 29, 2025. New episodes premiere on Wednesdays from 8:30 pm ET/PT on ABC.

