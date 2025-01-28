When will 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12 be released on Fox? Release date and time explored

Fox's police procedural drama, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 is heading towards the series finale this February. 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12 will be released on February 3, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the series premiered in January 2020, as a spin-off of the American television series 9-1-1. Set in Austin, Texas, the show follows Rob Lowe's Owen Strand, a firefighter who leads the Firehouse 126 team, handling emergencies while navigating personal and professional challenges.

In addition to Lowe, the show features an ensemble cast including Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julia Works, and Gina Torres. The finale will conclude the multiple entangled storylines of Firehouse 126 members.

In the concluding episode, the team will face a catastrophic asteroid impact in Austin. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly today, January 28, Rob Lowe hinted at the high stakes in the next episode, suggesting that "everything is on the table." Fans can expect potential character developments and even losses in the finale of the show.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12 released date and time

As stated above, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12 titled Homecoming is scheduled to air on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The episode is expected to address ongoing subplots like TK and Carlos' adoption journey, Tommy's battle with cancer, Mateo's potential deportation, and Owen's decision to go back to New York.

Below are the release timings for all regions:

Time Zone Release Date Time Pacific Standard Time February 3, 2025 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time February 3, 2025 6 p.m. Central Standard Time February 3, 2025 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time February 3, 2025 8 p.m.

Where to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12?

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12, the series finale, can be watched live on Fox when it airs on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8 pm ET. For fans who miss the live broadcast, the episode will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Hulu offers a variety of subscription plans for its new and existing customers, starting at $9.99/month. All the previous episodes of the season are available on Hulu as well, and select episodes can be purchased through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or Google Play.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12 can be accessed through Fox's website and app after its release, with a valid cable login. Other platforms like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV also provide live TV streaming options for watching the finale. It is advised to check the preferred service for availability in different regions.

Preview of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12

The two-part finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 started with an unexpected cameo, with Derek Webster returning as Tommy's late husband, Charles. After getting the news that her cancer has worsened, Tommy hears Charles calling out to her, but the episode does not reveal whether Tommy was hallucinating, or dying and seeing Charles' spirit.

Another conflict that the finale will address is Mateo's potential deportation, a result of an altercation with a cop in episode 11. Meanwhile, TK and Carlos, having been rejected by the social worker for Jonah's adoption, will face challenges of their own.

Lastly, amidst the chaos of the asteroid threat, Owen will have to make the final decision between choosing a career in New York or staying in Austin.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly today, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani talked about his expectations for the finale, saying:

“We've had such loyal fans, so you want to deliver to your audience, and I think that we did it. There are so many shows that have ended really, really well. And so many shows that have ended really, really badly. There's a lot of lessons to be learned, and I think we learned them and I'm really, really proud of how the audience is going to feel saying goodbye to Lone Star."

Catch 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 12 on Fox.

