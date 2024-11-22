When will Chicago Fire, Med, and PD return in 2025? Everything you need to know

Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, and Chicago Justice make up the popular Chicago franchise, created by Dick Wolf, Michael Brandt, and Derek Haas. The shows delve into the lives of Chicago cops, firefighters, doctors, and lawyers.

Molly's, a tavern frequented by people from all four shows, serves as a link between the series. Millions of viewers have enjoyed the franchise, demonstrating its widespread appeal. NBC often airs all the series back-to-back on Wednesday evenings. With 686 episodes spread across 36 seasons, the franchise remains popular with fans.

The return of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med is scheduled for January 8, 2025, on NBC, resuming their Wednesday lineup.

Chicago Fire, Med, and PD return in January 2025

The last episodes of this year for all these shows aired on November 20, 2024. After this, they will take a Christmas break. According to NBC, there will be no new episodes in December, and the shows will resume with new episodes on January 8, 2025. They will make their midseason debuts, and the regular Wednesday night schedule will continue.

Each program concluded its autumn season on a dramatic cliffhanger. Chicago Med kept viewers on edge with a high-stakes medical emergency that put the hospital's staff to the test. Chicago Fire ended with a risky rescue operation that led to tension within the team.

Meanwhile, Chicago PD showcased the conclusion of a difficult investigation, leaving the Intelligence Unit with undetermined repercussions. These unsolved plots have left viewers eagerly anticipating the next episodes.

It is anticipated that the shows will maintain their great character development and storyline when they return in January. Even though the seven-week layoff might seem extensive, TV programs usually take a break over the holidays.

The overview of one Chicago universe

Chicago Fire premiered on NBC on October 10, 2012, and quickly became a viewer-favorite procedural drama. The series follows the lives of both men and women in a Chicago firehouse as they respond to emergencies, whether pulling someone from the rubble, dealing with a fire accident, or some life-or-death situation.

Chicago Med focuses on the scenes from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series covers the ethical dilemmas, high-stakes surgeries, and personal drama that take place in a hospital.

The show features Marlyne Barrett as the steady charge nurse in the Emergency Department, Dr. Daniel Charles as an experienced psychiatrist, and Dr. Dean Archer as the Chief of the ED. Now in its 10th season, Chicago Med keeps addressing relevant medical challenges and difficult cases.

Meanwhile, Chicago PD follows the life of morally ambiguous officer Hank Voight, head of intelligence for the Chicago Police Department. The key cast includes Jason Beghe as Sergeant Hank Voight, a ruthless leader. Charlie Carlos plays Detective Jay Halstead, a smart, hard-working, and dedicated cop.

Officer Adam Ruzek is a skittish, passionate, sometimes reckless member of the team, played by Patrick John Flueger. With 12 seasons on the air, Chicago PD covers the growing space and strife between Voight and his crew as they move between their personal and professional lives.

Interested viewers can stream episodes of all these shows on Peacock.

