When will Fire Country season 3 episode 9 be released on CBS? Release date and time explored 

Fire Country season 3 will be back on CBS after its midseason hiatus this January. The third season of the action drama premiered on October 18, 2024, and aired 8 episodes before going on fall break. Fire Country season 3 episode 9 will air on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

Fire Country season 3 continues to follow Max Thieriot's Bode Donovan, a young convict turned firefighter with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. In the first season, Bode gets assigned to his hometown in Northern California, and the current season explores his relationships with his family, ex-partner, friends, and new colleagues.

The show was created by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot himself, and is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios. Additionally, a spinoff titled Sheriff Country, led by Morena Baccarin is scheduled to air in the 2025-26 television season.

When will Fire Country season 3 episode 9 be released?

As stated above, Fire Country season 3 episode 9 will premiere on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Episode 8 focused on multiple storylines revolving around the central characters. The upcoming episode is expected to further explore Eve's relations with her family, Gabriela's mental state, and Bode and Audrey's budding romance.

Below is the release timings for different regions:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time January 31, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time January 31, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time January 31, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time January 31, 2025 9 p.m.

Where to watch Fire Country season 3 episode 9?

Fire Country season 3 episode 9 will air live on CBS at its scheduled time slot. Fans can stream it via Paramount+ a day after its broadcast. Paramount+ requires a subscription, offering options for ad-supported and ad-free plans. A basic subscription package costs $7.99 per month and $59.99 for the year.

Other live streaming options include CBS.com and the CBS app which can be accessed with a valid cable login. Platforms like fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV provide the option to stream CBS programs live.

Select episodes or seasons may also be available for purchase on-demand through OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. It is advised to check local listings or streaming availability for specific regions.

Preview of Fire Country season 3 episode 9

The official logline for the upcoming episode reads:

"With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode and Audrey must find a way to save themselves; Manny risks his freedom for his missing daughter; Eve tries to protect her father and their family's ranch."

Season 3 of Fire Country saw significant development in plot and characters as Bode Donovan was out of prison and finally became a full-time firefighter. His on-again-off-again relationship with Gabriela was central to the first part of the season, along with his developing romance with the newest addition to the team, Audrey.

In season 3, actor Jared Padalecki also joined the cast for a three-episode guest arc as Camden, a SoCal firefighter and Bode's training captain.

Showrunner Tia Napolitano talked to TVLine on December 13, 2024, about the character arcs in episode 9. She said:

"Oh, I’m so excited. I’m really excited about the premiere. It’s a shame everyone has to wait all winter break for it. It’s mostly a direct pickup. I mean, it isn’t an episode where you can really skip time."

She continued:

"You want to be in that pool, you want to be in that fire, you want to be with Manny. We have a lot of questions of how we will ever pull everyone out of this situation. And it’s a freight train, man. The premiere is just a freight train."

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country season 3.

