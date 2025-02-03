When will Law and Order season 24 episode 12 air on NBC? Release date and time explored

The upcoming episode 12 of Dick Wolf's Law and Order season 24 will be released on February 13, 2025. The latest season premiered on October 3, 2024, and resumed broadcast in January after its midseason hiatus in December. Season 24 also saw major cast changes, as Maura Tierney joined the show as Lieutenant Jessica Brady replacing Camryn Manheim's Kate Dixon.

The show continues to follow its classic format, with the first half focusing on the investigation of a case by the police, and the second half revolving around the prosecution of the suspect by the district attorney’s office. Known for its 'ripped from the headlines' storytelling, the show often features incidents inspired by the real world while adding its direction to the episode.

The Law and Order series began in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons before being revived in 2022 for its 21st season. It is one of the longest-running and most successful crime procedural series in television history. Over the years, the Law and Order universe has expanded with various other spin-offs, such as Law and Order: SVU, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Law and Order: Trial by Jury, and Law and Order: LA.

When will Law and Order season 24 episode 12 be released?

As stated above, Law and Order season 24 episode 12 titled Duty to Protect will be released on February 13, 2025, at 8 pm ET. Episode 11 aired on January 30, 2025, and the show will be on a break this week. The reason for the hiatus is undisclosed, but it is confirmed that a re-run will air at the scheduled broadcast time this Thursday.

Below are the release timings for all major regions:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 13, 2025 5:00 pm Mountain Standard Time February 13, 2025 6:00 pm Central Standard Time February 13, 2025 7:00 pm Eastern Standard Time February 13, 2025 8:00 pm

Where to watch Law and Order season 24 episode 12?

Still from the show (Image via X/@lawandordertv)

Law and Order season 24 episode 12 will air on NBC at its scheduled broadcast time on February 13, 2025. Viewers can stream it live, or the next day on Peacock with a subscription. The episode may also be available on-demand through the NBC app and nbc.com.

Further, streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV offer NBC in their channel lineup. Episodes can also be purchased individually on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu. Availability may vary, so checking each platform for updates is recommended.

Preview of Law and Order season 24 episode 12

The logline for Law and Order season 24 episode 12 reads,

When a teenage girl is found dead, the squad struggles to find a motive without knowing her identity; Price and Maroun must pick up the broken pieces of their case after a shocking courtroom revelation.

In the upcoming episode, the team will handle the murder case of a young girl, trying to find her identity and the motive of the murder. As seen in the promotional video, the victim's mother is connected to the crime, as Price is heard saying, "She was aware that her daughter was being abused, and she did nothing to protect her." Simultaneously, Price and Maroun will face a revelation in the court, which will significantly impact their case.

In the last episode, Nolan Price's personal life took the central stage, as he signed off on discontinuing his father's life-extending care after his brother's persuasion. Fans are interested to see how the upcoming episodes show Nolan's character development post this tragedy.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order season 24.

