When will Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 12 air on NBC? Release date and time explored

The upcoming episode 12 of NBC's Law and Order: SVU season 26 will be released on February 13, 2025. The latest season of the police procedural show premiered on October 3, 2024, and returned on NBC after fall break this January. The story for Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 12 is written by David Graziano & Julie Martin, and Nicholas P. Evangelista worked on the teleplay.

Law and Order: SVU is a long-running crime drama that first premiered on NBC in 1999 as a spinoff of Dick Wolf's original Law and Order series. The show continues to follow the specialized unit of the NYPD detectives led by Captain Olivia Benson, as they investigate s*xual-based offenses, child abuse cases, and other crimes involving vulnerable victims.

Incidentally, Law and Order: SVU draws inspiration from true crimes and current events. Over the years, SVU has built a dedicated fan base and remains one of the most successful procedural dramas on television. Mariska Hargitay plays the role of Benson, and she is joined by Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Kevin Kane, and Juliana Aidén Martinez in prominent roles this season.

Trending

When will Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 12 be released?

As stated above, Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 12 titled Calculated will be released on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET. Episode 11 aired on January 30, 2025, and the series will not release a new episode this week. The reason for this break has not been disclosed, but the show will air a re-run in its scheduled broadcast time.

Episode 12 will focus on a cybercrime involving minors, and the investigation will unveil a larger conspiracy at play. The spotlight will also fall on the newest addition to the team, Kate Silva, as she vouches for a suspect.

Below are the release timings for all major regions:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 13, 2025 6:00 pm Mountain Standard Time February 13, 2025 7:00 pm Central Standard Time February 13, 2025 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time February 13, 2025 9:00 pm

Where to watch Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 12?

Still from the show (Image via X/@lawandordertv)

Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 12 is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on NBC on February 13, 2025. The episode will also be available on the NBC app and NBC.com, which can be accessed with a valid subscription. Viewers can watch the episode live or stream it the following day on Peacock.

Peacock offers both Premium and Premium Plus subscription options, with the Premium Plus tier providing an ad-free access to content. Additionally, episodes are available on Hulu, though there may be a delay in availability compared to Peacock.

Preview of Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 12

The official logline of Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 12 reads,

"When a high school principal busts a student for sexting, the SVU uncovers a sinister case of distribution concerning hundreds of underage students; Silva pleads for leniency for a suspect she believes is innocent."

In the promotional video, Benson and Fin are seen tackling a case regarding a child p**nographer. The culprit is in a holding cell, and Benson is heard saying, " This guy is a sc**bag," to which Carisi replies, "We have the chance to take down an entire ring of p***philes." This hints that the duo will have a conflict in the coming episode, and will struggle to find a balance in the case.

An interesting addition to next week's case is Tony Goldwyn's Nicholas Baxter who is seen interacting with Benson and Carisi. In an interview with TV Insider dated January 9, 2025, Carisi's actor Peter Scanavino talked about their upcoming dynamic. He said,

"It’s funny when you are meeting somebody for the first time, but clearly your characters have had conversations, so you’re trying to key into that. But he was a perfectly, totally lovely guy and really great actor. I’d obviously known Tony Goldwyn before, and it was just great to meet him on screen and off."

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order: SVU season 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback