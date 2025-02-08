When will the new episodes of Law & Order season 24 & SVU season 26 return to NBC? Explained

The Law & Order franchise, a staple of NBC’s programming, has kept audiences hooked with its storylines and characters. However, fans who tuned in on February 6, 2025, for new episodes found themselves disappointed. The show is currently on a hiatus, leaving viewers wondering why and when their favorite it will return.

As per Screen Rant, NBC has temporarily paused airing new episodes of Law & Order season 24 and Special Victims Unit season 26 to showcase its new procedural drama, The Hunting Party. This strategic scheduling is designed to introduce new viewers to the Law & Order franchise while giving the freshman series a broader audience.

While the hiatus may disappoint fans, it serves a dual purpose for NBC: boosting the visibility of The Hunting Party and ensuring that there are enough episodes of both to air consistently through the remainder of the season.

The good news is that the hiatus is only a week long. New episodes of season 24 and SVU season 26 will return on February 13, 2025.

New episodes of Law & Order will return next week

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Law & Order)

This short break provides an excellent opportunity for viewers to catch up on missed episodes or revisit key moments from the current season. All previously aired episodes of Law & Order and SVU are available for streaming on Peacock, making it easy for fans to stay up-to-date.

This scheduling strategy is common during the winter months, allowing networks to introduce new shows to established audiences while conserving episodes of ongoing series for later in the season.

Additionally, the extra time allows for meticulous post-production, ensuring episodes meet the high standards fans have come to expect.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes

When the latest episode returns, they’ll bring more of the riveting, ripped-from-the-headlines cases that have defined the franchise. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s to come:

Law & Order season 24, episode 12: Titled Duty to Protect, this episode revolves around the death of a teenage Jane Doe. The investigation faces significant challenges as detectives struggle to identify the victim, and a shocking courtroom revelation puts ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) in a tough spot.

SVU season 26, episode 12: Titled Calculated, this episode promises to be one of the season’s most intense. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team uncover a disturbing porn distribution ring targeting high school students.

Detective Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) faces a moral dilemma as she defends a suspect she believes is innocent, adding layers of complexity to an already gripping story.

Where to watch the latest episode?

New episodes air on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock. For fans, episodes air immediately after SVU at 10/9c. To catch up on missed episodes, Peacock remains the go-to platform for the franchise’s extensive library.

While fans may be disappointed by the brief hiatus, the latest episodes of season 24 and SVU season 26 are set to return on February 13, 2025, and promise to deliver more of the captivating storytelling that has made these shows iconic.

With high-stakes cases and complex characters, the upcoming episodes are sure to remind viewers why the Law & Order franchise remains a cornerstone of television.

