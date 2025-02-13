When will The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premiere? Trailer, cast, and more

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will premiere on Hulu on April 8, 2025. The final season seems to put an end to the dystopian saga. Hulu is releasing the first three episodes for free.

New episodes will be released every week until the finale on May 27. The new season ends a journey that began in 2017. Fans are eagerly anticipating what will happen to June, Serena's plans, and the Gilead regime's final fall.

The story will still be about June's (Elisabeth Moss) fight for freedom, with a focus on how to be strong, fair, and brave to destroy Gilead.

What is The Handmaid's Tale season 6 about?

A still from The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (Image via Hulu)

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 picks up where season 5 left off. June's determination is undaunted, and she keeps fighting to overthrow the cruel Gilead government. Moira and Luke join the resistance, and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) tries to change Gilead from the inside out.

The last season also shows how important characters like Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia are struggling inside as they face the results of their actions. At the same time, Nick is faced with moral problems that could change his life. The season focuses on how important hope, courage, and unity are in the fight for freedom as June's journey peaks.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Release date & premiere

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will formally premiere on April 8, 2025. Fans will be treated to a three-episode drop with enough material to binge-watch straight away. New episodes will then premiere on Tuesdays following that until the grand finale on May 27, 2025.

Hulu has already dropped a teaser for the upcoming season, featuring June’s powerful line: "To mark us, they put us in red—the color of blood. They forgot that it’s also the color of rage." This fiery statement sets the tone for the final battle against Gilead.

As The Handmaid's Tale season 6 draws near, fans are ready to see how the resistance will rise and what fate awaits the key characters.

Cast of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is coming soon (Image via Hulu)

Several familiar faces are back in The Handmaid's Tale season 6. Elisabeth Moss is back as June Osborne. As Serena Joy Waterford, Yvonne Strahovski is back, and Bradley Whitford is back as Commander Lawrence.

Max Minghella's Nick Blaine and Ann Dowd's Aunt Lydia are also back. Samira Wiley keeps playing Moira, and O-T Fagbenle returns as Luke Bankole.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 also features Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger. Ever Carradine has been made a series regular as Naomi Putnam. Josh Charles, known for his role on "The Good Wife," joined the cast for the last season, but we don't know much about his character yet.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: What happened in the previous season?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is arriving soon (Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment)

At the beginning of season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) and some other former handmaids kill Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) to get back at him for his part in the Gilead regime. June sends Fred's finger to Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) to show that he is dead. June's main goal after that is to get her daughter Hannah out of Gilead.

June doesn't want to get even with the women who helped her kill Fred any more, but they expect her to keep fighting for justice. June cares only about her daughter and doesn't want to fight with anyone else. Other women think she owes them more now that she is free, which makes her mad.

June is still being tried to be killed by Serena, now in Canada. She tries to change the law in Canada to kill June. Besides that, Serena is always moving in the system to find a safer spot for herself.

June is torn inside as the season shows her battle with her anger and refusal to forgive or heal. She is still determined to save Hannah, but her anger is still controlling what she does.

While Serena is in jail in Canada, she finds out that some people there back the Gilead government. This makes me think that the oppressive system may still be getting stronger.

Season 5 is mostly about June's struggle to balance her own goals with what other people expect of her. It also continues to look at Serena's role in Gilead's structure and what she did after Fred died.

The Handmaid's Tales season 6 will be available to stream on Hulu in April 2025.

