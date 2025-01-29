Where is Aiden Fucci now? Details explored ahead of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights on ID

In its upcoming episode, Murder Under the Friday Night Lights will cover the brutal murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, who was brutally stabbed to death by a classmate, Aiden Fucci, on Mother's Day 2021. The murder, and particularly the manner of it, shook the quaint community of Johns County, Florida, United States.

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 4, is set to premiere on Investigation Discovery on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST. The synopsis for this episode reads:

"Middle school cheer captain Tristyn Bailey is the future of Friday night lights at Creekside High. Police investigating her disappearance have to navigate teenage rumours and gossip in their small Florida town to identify a monster in their midst."

After the body was discovered, Aiden Fucci, who was already on the radar of the police, was subject to further investigation. It was revealed that Fucci was involved in the crime and had shown early signs of committing it too.

He was later tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison, where he remains as of today.

Who is Aiden Fucci and what did he do?

Aiden Fucci was a 14-year-old boy who was a student at Patriot Oaks and lived near where Tristyn Bailey's home in Johns County, Florida. In the early hours of May 9, 2021, he reportedly asked his friend, Doffis Absher, for Bailey's number and convinced her to come outside to a friend's place.

CCTV footage seemingly recorded the two walking east on Saddlestone Drive. At around 3:27 AM the same night, the camera seemingly recorded Aiden Fucci running back with his shoes in his hands.

When authorities first questioned him after Tristyn was reported missing, he claimed that he had indeed been with her the night before, but she went a separate way later. However, when pressed further about the timings of the events of the night, Fucci allegedly tried to change his stories multiple times. In one iteration, he allegedly claimed that he had pushed Tristyn Bailey after she tried to touch him inappropriately. He claimed she fell down and hit her head.

The same day of her disappearance, a passerby discovered Tristyn's body, which was badly stabbed and slashed. It was determined that she was stabbed 114 times.

The authorities soon started investigating Aiden more seriously and reached his home for clues. There, they discovered wet shoes and clothing with blood on them. They also discovered wet jeans that had been recently washed. An empty knife sheath was also found in his house, which fit perfectly with the knife found near the crime scene.

Where is Aiden Fucci now?

As investigators became sure that Fucci was the one behind this heinous crime, they dug further and found out that Fucci often talked about killing people. He had also told friends that he would drag someone random into the woods and stab them to death. Moreover, his ex-girlfriend confirmed that he carried a knife around often and pretended to stab her.

During his trial in 2023, Aiden Fucci was charged as an adult. Just before his trial commenced, Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He was ultimately sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. He continues to remain incarcerated at Suwannee Correctional Institution in Live Oak.

The upcoming episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights will cover this case in more detail.

