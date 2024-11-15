Where is Andrea Sneiderman now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC 

The 20/20 episode titled Fatal Disguise, airing on November 15, 2024, at 9:01 p.m. EST on ABC, inspects the case of Andrea Sneiderman and her husband, Rusty Sneiderman. The murder of Rusty, a well-loved father and entrepreneur, was shot right outside his son's preschool in 2010. The inquiry revealed the suspected relationship between his wife Andrea and her husband's killer, Hemy Neuman.

On November 18, 2010, Rusty Sneiderman was killed just minutes after dropping off his son at preschool in Dunwoody, Georgia. The case shocked the whole country. The investigation led police to Andrea's boss at General Electric, Hemy Neuman. Neuman was arrested for murder.

At first, Andrea denied having an affair with Neuman, but later evidence showed that she was wrong. Later, Andrea Sneiderman was charged with lying under oath which hindered the investigation.

Andrea Sneiderman finished her parole in 2017 and has since gone out of public view. Sources suggest that she lives in Alpharetta, Georgia, and has taken back her maiden name. Andrea has apparently started working as a private tutor, trying to separate herself from her controversial past.

Andrea Sneiderman: Death of Rusty and the growing suspicion

People at Dunwoody town were taken aback and a wave of fear surrounded the place when Rusty Sneiderman was shot dead in broad daylight. Witnesses stated that they saw a man, later identified as Hemy Neuman, calmly walk up to Rusty, shoot him, and then drive off in a silver minivan.

The police quickly discovered that Neuman was Andrea's boss at General Electric. As soon as this information came out, Andrea's relationship with Neuman was called into question.

At first, Andrea denied having anything to do with Neuman, but later, details created a different picture. Neuman had made advances on Andrea, and they took many business trips together in the U.S. and Europe making some people think their relationship was more than just work.

Also, Andrea called Neuman before and after the suspicious man was seen in her backyard, which made people question her innocence.

Andrea Sneiderman’s relationship with Hemy Neuman

Andrea Sneiderman and Hemy Neuman’s relationship became a focal point in the investigation. While Andrea denied any romantic connection, evidence pointed to a much deeper involvement. Neuman had reportedly confessed his feelings for Andrea during a business trip to Virginia, and the two were seen engaging in intimate relations shortly thereafter.

Though Andrea consistently denied the affair, authorities found evidence of their ongoing communication, including phone calls and texts that suggested a much closer bond than Andrea admitted.

Despite the lack of hard evidence linking Andrea to the murder, Neuman’s defense claimed that Andrea had manipulated him into committing the crime.

His legal team argued that Neuman, obsessed with Andrea, had killed Rusty out of misguided love for her, with Andrea Sneiderman supposedly encouraging his actions. The jury ultimately convicted Neuman of murder, sentencing him to life in prison without parole.

The investigation and trial

When it was discovered that Andrea had lied under oath, her credibility was doubted during the investigation. Even though there was evidence to the contrary, she denied having a romantic relationship with Neuman. Since her lies got in the way of the investigation, she was charged with obstruction of justice.

Andrea was caught in August 2012 for her part in a plan to kill her husband. She was first charged with murder, but the charge was dropped due to lack of proof. She was later found guilty of lying to the police and getting in the way of justice.

Andrea was given parole in 2014, after serving 22 months of her five-year sentence. During her sentencing, she pleaded for mercy showing how sorry she was for her relationship with Neuman and how much his actions hurt her family.

Even though Andrea entered a plea, she was given the full sentence, which included time spent under house arrest, and was then released early on parole.

While Andrea’s involvement in her husband’s death remains a topic of discussion, she has largely stayed out of the media spotlight since her release.

This brand-new, exciting episode of 20/20 will air on ABC on November 15, 2024, Friday from 9:01 to 11:00 p.m. EST.

