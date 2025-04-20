Where are Andrew Beard and Holly Elkins now? Details explored ahead of Snapped on Oxygen

Andrew Beard and Holly Elkins are both currently serving lengthy prison terms for their involvement in the 2020 murder of Alyssa Burkett in Carrollton, Texas. Beard, the father of Burkett's child, perpetrated the brutal assault, while Elkins, his then-fiancée, assisted in planning and concealing the crime, as per CBS News.

Following years of investigation and court proceedings, both were convicted on federal charges involving stalking, conspiracy, and murder. As per NBC DFW, Beard is in prison now, having received a 43-year federal prison sentence. Elkins, who was convicted in 2024, is serving two life sentences consecutively in a federal prison in Texas, according to CBS News.

Their convictions provided some closure to Burkett's family and underscored the deliberate and persistent nature of their crimes. The case is reopened in the true crime series Snapped: Killer Couples, with the episode airing on Oxygen on April 20, 2025.

Andrew Beard: Imprisoned for 43 years

Andrew Beard was apprehended soon after the murder of Alyssa Burkett on October 2, 2020. NBC DFW reported that Beard stalked Burkett, his former girlfriend and mother of his child, before attacking her outside her workplace. As per NBC DFW, he stabbed and shot her to death in a premeditated attack born out of a contentious custody battle.

Beard at first denied it, but as evidence mounted—including GPS monitors and surveillance—Beard was arrested and prosecuted. In June 2022, Beard pleaded guilty to federal cyberstalking charges involving the use of a deadly weapon to cause death and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, as per CBS News.

He acknowledged conspiring to commit the murder and subsequently accused Elkins of being a co-conspirator. In May 2023, Andrew Beard received a 43-year federal prison sentence. According to CBS News, Beard is serving his sentence and will not be eligible for release for decades.

Holly Elkins: Two life sentences in Texas

Holly Elkins started dating Beard in early 2020, just when it seemed like the custody battle between Burkette and Beard was coming to an end. However, Elkins soon involved herself in the custody dispute between the two parents, as per CBS News. Reportedly, Elkins assisted Beard in stalking Burkett, placing drugs and weapons in her vehicle to get her arrested, and buying disguise gear for the attack.

She also fabricated an alibi for Andrew Beard by remaining home with Burkett's daughter during the time of the murder and then stating that Beard had been with her. Elkins was initially not charged, as there was no direct evidence. Following Beard's guilty plea and his cooperation with the authorities, enough information was received by investigators to arrest Elkins.

In July 2023, she was arrested at Miami airport after she returned from the Dominican Republic. Elkins entered pleas of not guilty and went to trial in April 2024. As per CBS News, following a week-long trial, the case went to the jury, who returned the verdict of guilty on all counts— conspiracy to stalk, stalking with a dangerous weapon causing death, and threatening the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

On August 12, 2024, Elkins was handed two life sentences consecutively. She is now serving life in a federal prison in Texas, where she will stay for the rest of her life, as per CBS.

The consequences and family impact

The convictions of Andrew Beard and Holly Elkins have brought a measure of relief to Alyssa Burkett's family, although the emotional wounds endure. Teresa Collard, Alyssa's mother, told CBS News that she felt a sense of closure following Elkins' conviction, saying that justice had finally been delivered.

Investigators also noted that Elkins and Beard had been harassing Burkett for months before the murder took place, in the hopes of convincing Burkett as unfit to be a parent and thereby gaining custody of the child. This harassment escalated and resulted in Burkett's murder. Burkett's young daughter, Willow, was left motherless and is being brought up by her grandmother. As per CBS News, Burkett's family still laments the loss but is thankful that those accountable are facing the music.

Andrew Beard and Holly Elkins are both serving time for their part in the Alyssa Burkett murder. Watch Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen on April 20, 2025, for more details on this case.

