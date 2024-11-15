Where is Ashley Benefield now? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC

The upcoming episode of Dateline on NBC, titled The Case of the Black Swan, will discuss the tragic events surrounding Ashley Benefield. The episode, airing on November 15, 2024, at 9/8c, unpacks the fatal shooting of Benefield's husband, Doug Benefield, in September 2020.

Currently, Ashley Benefield is being held in jail after being found guilty of the murder of her husband. She shot Doug after a fight at their home in Tampa on the night of September 27, 2020. She was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the jury found her guilty of the lesser charge instead. Currently, Ashley is awaiting to be sentenced.

Ashley Benefield testified that she shot Doug in self-defense after he allegedly attacked her, but prosecutors claimed she premeditated it.

Ashley Benefield: The incident and background

Ashley Benefield and Doug married 13 days after meeting in 2016, even though they had a 30-year age difference. There were a lot of claims of abuse in their marriage, and both people involved had troubled pasts. Doug was abusive and controlling, according to Ashley Benefield, who used to be a model and ballerina.

In her testimony, she talked about fights that got physical, including Doug allegedly hitting her in the face and threatening to kill himself. After Doug blocked her way out of the house, she claimed that she shot him in self-defense. As per NBC:

"Doug Benefield, 59, was found shot to death on September 27, 2020, in a home nestled in the quiet community of Lakewood Ranch, Florida."

The defense stated that Ashley had been a victim of prolonged abuse and feared for her life during the confrontation. Ashley Benefield had previously sought legal protection, attempting to obtain a domestic violence injunction against Doug, though a judge had denied her request.

She continued to describe their marriage as abusive, including claims that Doug had violated a restraining order and had a history of violent outbursts.

Investigation and key testimonies

The prosecution questioned Ashley Benefield's account of the event. They offered proof pointing to differences in her version of the shooting, especially about the bullet's trajectory, which allegedly defied her narrative.

Prosecutors contended that Ashley's claims of self-defense were baseless and that her motivation for the murder was to get the sole custody of their young daughter.

Defense lawyers responded by claiming Ashley Benefield had no other choice except to defend herself. Her attorney emphasized her many attempts —which had been reportedly disregarded or discounted—to ask authorities for help.

This case had two opposing narratives: one showing Ashley Benefield as a woman driven to the brink by abuse, and the other showing her as someone who readily took a life to reach her personal goals.

Verdict and conviction

Following many hours of deliberation, the jury found Ashley guilty of manslaughter. They decided the shooting did not fit the definition of self-defense even though they lacked proof to support a second-degree murder conviction. After the decision, the judge revoked Ashley's bond and mandated her immediate custody.

The jury's decision showed how complicated the case was. It was hard to tell the difference between self-defense and murder. The decision was influenced by different witnesses' accounts, Ashley's claims not being fully backed up by evidence, and the emotional aspect of the case.

Ashley’s life before the incident

Ashley pursued several different jobs before she married Doug Benefield. She danced with the Maryland Youth Ballet and tried to be a swimsuit model. At first, her marriage to Doug seemed to be full of passion, but things quickly turned bad as the couple dealt with more and more problems.

Ashley wanted to start a ballet company and Doug supported her in every way, even financially. However, soon enough, their personal and professional lives started to clash.

Even though Ashley Benefield was very involved in Doug's life, their relationship had rough spots. Besides the alleged abuse, the couple had a hard time getting along with Doug's daughter Eva, who had a rough time with Ashley.

Tensions escalated, particularly after a violent incident in which Doug fired a gun in their home. Despite this, the couple continued to move forward, eventually celebrating a formal wedding reception, signaling that the chaos in their personal life had not yet reached its peak.

Viewers can stream the latest episode of Dateline on Friday, November 15, at 9/8c on NBC. In case, you miss the live broadcast, the episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

