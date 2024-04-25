Where was Baby Reindeer filmed? All shooting locations explored

Netflix premiered Baby Reindeer on April 11, 2024. The series is a psychological drama, thriller, and dark comedy that follows the life of Richard Gadd. The show is based on Gadd's solo performance, which draws on his personal experiences with stalking and sexual harassment during his 20s.

As the show was autobiographical in nature, it was crucial to set it in locations that added authenticity to the narrative. To achieve this, episodes of the show were filmed in carefully selected locations around London and Edinburgh. If you pay attention, you may even be able to recognize some of these locations.

Trigger warning: The following article comprises mentions of stalking, sexual assault, and abuse. Please read at your discretion.

Which are the filming locations used in Baby Reindeer?

As mentioned previously, to fully convey Gadd's personal struggles with stalking and sexual abuse, the show needed to be shot in locations that were as close to the original ones as possible. This was essential to ensure that the authenticity of the story was not compromised in any way. Therefore, parts of the show were shot in London, England, and Edinburgh, Scotland.

1) London

Parts of the show were majorly shot in London. One of the locations you can identify while watching it is Brockwell Park, situated in the southeastern part of London. According to a post by Location Collective bits of the show were also filmed at Shoreditch Town Hall, Purley Oaks, Peckham Liberal Club, and Greenwich Magistrates’ Court.

2) Edinburgh, Scotland

Numerous parts of Baby Reindeer were filmed across Edinburgh, Scotland, and if you have a discerning eye, you may be able to recognize some of the city's notable spots. The show features prominent locations such as Grassmarket, famous for its breathtaking views, and Royal Mile Street. Additionally, The Hoppy, a pub in Meadowbank, Edinburgh, was also showcased in certain scenes of the show.

What is Netflix's Baby Reindeer about?

Netflix's Baby Reindeer is a gripping combination of documentary and fiction that follows Richard Gadd's life as Donny Dunn. The series delves into his tumultuous relationship with Jessica Gunning's character, Martha Scott, which takes a dark turn. What starts as an unusual friendship soon spirals into a nightmarish hellscape, leaving Dunn struggling to cope with the aftermath.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"When a struggling comedian shows an act of kindness to a vulnerable woman, it sparks a suffocating obsession which threatens to wreck both their lives."

What is the mass perception towards Netflix's Baby Reindeer?

Baby Reindeer is a smashing hit on Netflix, with a solid ranking among the top ten on the popular OTT platform. It has also earned a fresh 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer from the critics, while the audiences have given it a highly impressive rating of 84%. This is a testament to the show's sheer brilliance and impeccable execution.

David Opie from Empire Magazine is one of the many people who lauded the series for its storytelling. He said:

'Richard Gadd confronts and processes his real-life trauma in a brave, moving, and often disturbing watch that's rooted in comedy, yet the tears you'll shed won't be tears of joy or laughter."

The remarkable response of audiences towards Baby Reindeer is evident in the exceptional ratings of the show on Rotten Tomatoes. A user on the platform wrote:

"An incredibly well written account of the difficulties of living as a survivor of abuse, as well as an unsettling insight into the life of someone who has been stalked. I was reallly moved by the ending. I spent the whole show thinking “this is awful, but at least he’ll be okay in the end.” He wasn’t though, and that’s reality- even when you come forward and even when you get help, you’ll still find yourself not being okay. And that’s okay."

Another user also shared a similar sentiment and said:

"Truly unbelievable. I was on the edge of my seat the entire time. The way the themes are delivered is so raw and real and not just for cinematic purposes. I have never left a review before and created an account just for this. 10/10."

Baby Reindeer is currently streaming on Netflix.