Where is Brent Dennis now? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen 

Brent Dennis, a former psychologist from Nevada, was convicted in 2022 for the death of his wife, Susan Winters, after initially claiming her death was a suicide in 2015. According to a March 2017 report by ABC News, Winters was found unresponsive in their Henderson home, with a lethal combination of oxycodone and antifreeze in her system.

Although the Clark County Coroner’s Office initially ruled her death a suicide, private investigators hired by Winters' parents uncovered evidence that contradicted Dennis' account. After a reopened investigation, Dennis pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2022, according to Oxygen.com's report on April 29, 2023.

Dennis was sentenced to 36 to 120 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections. Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is set to revisit the case in its upcoming episode, A Cool Desert Morning, airing on February 26, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

Brent Dennis remains incarcerated, with eligibility for parole on May 4, 2025.

When questioned by police, Brent Dennis stated that his wife of 20 years struggled with depression and felt unloved

Brent Dennis, a former psychologist from Nevada, told investigators that his wife, Susan Winters, had been struggling with depression and expressed feelings of isolation before she died in 2015.

According to ABC News, Brent Dennis claimed that Winters made statements suggesting she felt no one cared about her and had struggled with suicidal thoughts. On the morning of January 3, 2015, Dennis called 911 after allegedly finding his wife unresponsive in their home in Henderson, Nevada. He attempted CPR before paramedics arrived, but Winters was later removed from life support that day due to a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order.

Initially, the Clark County Coroner’s Office classified Winters’ death as a suicide, citing toxicology results that showed a mixture of oxycodone and ethylene glycol, the active component in antifreeze, in her system.

Oxygen.com reported that Brent Dennis supported this ruling, mentioning he had discovered a Google search on her laptop regarding antifreeze poisoning and believed she had acted on it. However, this conclusion was subsequently disputed by Winters’ parents, who suspected foul play and hired private investigators to examine the details surrounding her death.

Investigators found several inconsistencies in Dennis’ account. Surveillance efforts recorded his frequent visits to the Orleans Hotel and Casino, a known hotspot for drug activity, where he was seen meeting with convicted drug trafficker Jeffrey Crosby, as reported by ABC News on March 28, 2017.

According to investigative reports, Susan Winters confronted both her husband and a known drug dealer regarding Brent Dennis’ substance abuse. She also texted friends, expressing concerns that his drug use might be a cover for something else, as reported by news3lv.com on February 8, 2017.

“lots and lots of coke. Still not completely sure the whole coke thing isn’t a cover up for being gay. Guess I need to find an NA meeting and a wives with gay husbands meeting too,” Susan's texts read as per news3lv.com.

A financial review also revealed that Dennis withdrew $180,000 from a joint account he shared with Winters' parents shortly after her death. Furthermore, he inquired about Winters’ life insurance payout immediately after she passed, securing a $1 million payout according to news3lv.com.

The police were suspicious of Brent Dennis procuring oxycodone from ill sources, found in Susan's system (Representative Image via Getty)

Further investigation revealed that Dennis had been in contact with Crosby on the night Winters died, and phone records showed he visited the hotel before calling 911. This raised suspicions that he obtained the oxycodone found in Winters' system from an illicit source, according to 8newsnow.com on February 5, 2017.

Detectives also subpoenaed the couple’s computer, finding that the antifreeze poisoning search was likely conducted by Dennis, not Winters. Moreover, toxicology experts questioned whether Winters would have been physically capable of ingesting the antifreeze herself, given the sedative effects of oxycodone.

As evidence mounted, Winters’ parents pursued legal action by filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Dennis. This civil case, which included video evidence of Dennis purchasing drugs, ultimately led law enforcement to reopen the investigation.

In February 2017, Dennis was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder, though the case experienced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 29, 2022, Brent Dennis pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, admitting to poisoning his wife with a lethal mix of prescription painkillers and antifreeze.

According to Oxygen.com, he received a three- to ten-year prison sentence in the Nevada Department of Corrections. Court records indicate he remains incarcerated, and his parole eligibility is set for May 4, 2025.

The case continues to attract attention, and Dateline: Secrets Uncovered plans to revisit it in the upcoming episode, A Cool Desert Morning, airing on February 26, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

