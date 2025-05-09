Where is Bryan Kohberger now? Details explored ahead of Dateline on NBC 

Bryan Kohberger is currently being held in custody as he awaits trial for the murders of four University of Idaho students. He is noted as an inmate in Latah County Jail, Idaho, where he has remained since his extradition from Pennsylvania after being arrested late in 2022.

Kohberger's trial, which was nationally followed, now has its commencement date scheduled in August 2025 in Boise, Idaho, after some postponements and long pre-trial hearings. The case is still causing a stir of interest among the general public, as new information emerges in terms of evidence and tactics.

Kohberger continues to remain not guilty, as per his lawyers, and the court awaits a lengthy, complicated trial, depending on how serious the accusations are and the amount of evidence presented.

The Dateline episode, titled The Terrible Night on King Road, reveals exclusive new details about the University of Idaho murders investigation involving Bryan Kohberger. The episode is scheduled to air on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time (8 pm Central Time) on NBC. A preview of this special was aired on the TODAY show on May 8, 2025.

The two-hour broadcast features never-before-reported evidence, interviews with former students, friends of the victims, and expert analysis, providing insight into the case just weeks before Kohberger’s trial begins.

Bryan Kohberger's current status and location

Bryan Kohberger is currently imprisoned at the Idaho Latah County Jail. This is what the jail list and recent legal documents affirm. He was apprehended at his parents' residence in Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho in the immediate aftermath of the killings in December 2022 (ABC News).

He has since been held in custody as he is tried for four charges of first-degree murder and one burglary charge in the deaths of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin (CBS News). NBC News reports that Kohberger's court appearances and pre-trial hearings have all occurred while he has been in custody.

The Idaho Department of Corrections has not yet revealed publicly where Kohberger would be incarcerated if convicted, as the trial has not yet reached its conclusion, as per the reports.

Legal proceedings and future trial

Bryan Kohberger's trial has been postponed several times. The new timeline places the trial start date on August 11, 2025, and it will run through November 7, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. The trial is before Judge Steven Hippler. There will be a pre-trial conference on May 15, 2025, to discuss the final preparations, as per the reports.

As per CBS News, both sides have had their legal teams submit more than 170 motions, arguing over the admissibility of evidence, witness statements, and even whether Kohberger can be given the death penalty if convicted.

Expand Tweet

As per CNN, the trial will likely be long and complicated because of the seriousness of the charges and the volume of the evidence.

Evidence and public interest

According to CBS News, prosecutors have amassed a large amount of evidence, such as cell phone tower records, footage from security cameras, a knife sheath discovered near the crime scene, and forensic DNA connecting Kohberger to the scene of the crime.

Importantly, records from Bryan Kohberger's phone supposedly indicate frequent trips to the neighborhood of the victims' house before the murders, along with online inquiries regarding serial killers and the like. The defense has objected to some of this evidence and continues to assert Kohberger's innocence, as per the reports.

For more details about Bryan Kohberger, watch the Dateline NBC episode on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 9 pm EST.

