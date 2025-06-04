Where is Bryce Dickey now? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Unforgettable on Oxygen

Bryce Dickey is currently serving a sentence for the murder and sexual assault of 16-year-old Gabrielle "Britney" Ujlaky, his long-time family friend. A Nevada jury, in May 2022, convicted Dickey of first-degree murder and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in the death of Britney in March 2020.

Ad

Dickey was given 20 years to life in prison, and an additional 50 years for deadly weapon enhancement, making it 70 years in total. As per the Nevada Department of Corrections, Dickey is currently serving time at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.

His sentence was further supported by the Nevada Supreme Court in early 2024 after an appeal was rejected. This case will be featured in the upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable on Oxygen on June 5, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Crime and conviction history

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per a People Magazine article dated May 20, 2022, Britney Ujlaky went missing on March 8, 2020, having last been seen with Bryce Dickey, who had acted like a "big brother" to her. The outlet reported that when first questioned, Dickey explained to the police that he had dropped Britney off at a high school and watched her get into a truck with a man wearing a cowboy hat. It later turned out to be a lie.

Ad

According to a CBS article dated May 23, 2022, it took three days for Britney to be found dead in a desert isolated region around Elko, Nevada. She had been raped, strangled, and stabbed. Evidence from the scene included a used condom with Dickey's DNA and blood-stained boots and a sweatshirt discovered in Dickey's possession, as per a May 31, 2024, Elko Daily report.

As per a May 23, 2022, New York Post report, at the trial, Dickey did confess to having sex with Britney the day she went missing, but did not confess to killing her. The prosecution included testimony from a female who had dated Dickey in the past and said that he had been physically abusive to her, including incidents of choking, as per the May 2022 CBS report.

Ad

The jury ruled that the evidence was enough to convict him of murder and sexual assault.

Bryce Dickey's current status in prison

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the May 2024 Elko Daily report, after his conviction, Bryce Dickey was sentenced to life with the chance of parole after 20 years, added on with a further 50 years for deadly weapon enhancement. Dickey is currently serving out his sentence in Lovelock Correctional Center, a Nevada state prison, as reported by the Nevada Department of Corrections.

His appeal to have his conviction overturned was denied by the Nevada Supreme Court in January 2024, so his sentence stands, as reported by the outlet.

Ad

As per the May 2022 CBS report, prosecutors did not seek the death penalty but emphasized the severity of the offenses during sentencing.

Public and media attention

The Britney Ujlaky and Bryce Dickey case has received significant media attention because of the circumstances of the crime and the dynamics of the victim-perpetrator relationship. The case was a Dateline NBC feature in an episode called Open Desert on December 7, 2023. The episode covered the investigation, trial, and community impact.

Ad

The case will now be revisited on the Oxygen network's Dateline: Unforgettable series, which covers striking true crime cases. These shows have revived interest in the case and opened the door for Britney's family to recount their ordeal. Bryce Dickey's conviction and incarceration continue to be central to that continued public interest.

For more details on the case, watch Dateline: Unforgettable on Oxygen on June 5, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More