Where is Chad Earl Carr now? Details explored ahead of People Magazine Investigates on ID

The upcoming re-airing of People Magazine Investigates on ID will focus on Brittany McGlone's murder and its chief suspect, Chad Earl Carr. The chilling case from Winnsboro, Texas, dates back to 2007 but remains just as relevant due to its twisted nature. Though it took over 15 years to arrive at a suspect, i.e. Chad Earl Carr, the murder remains unsolved as of today.

This case was featured in multiple shows and podcasts over the years. People Magazine Investigates aired this episode on September 4, 2023. The synopsis for the episode read:

"In 2007, a 19-year-old woman is brutally murdered in the small town of Winnsboro, Texas; the ensuing investigation reveals the small town has a few wolves masquerading in sheep's clothing; some secrets come to light, but others may be buried forever."

As mentioned in the synopsis, this case is filled with mysteries that are still unsolved.

The only thread to uncovering the truth lay with the arrest of Chad Earl Carr, who was singled out as the primary suspect owing to some clues and his behavior during the day of the murder. However, he was not indicted in his trial due to a lack of evidence and remains a free man as of now.

Who is Chad Earl Carr, and how was he involved in Brittany McGlone's murder?

In essence, and legally, Chad Earl Carr was not involved in Brittany McGlone's murder at all. However, the signs seem to single him out as the only suspect in this case of brutal assault and slaying.

On the morning of May 4, 2007, Britanny went to her boyfriend Jeff's place to get some sleep after finishing her shift. However, when Jeff reached his residence, he found his 19-year-old girlfriend beaten to death. A medical examiner soon verified that she was assaulted before she was killed. Moreover, her death was from blunt force trauma.

Over the years that followed, the police took a deep dive into the case but did not really find a possible suspect for 15 years. During this time, Jeff and his family were questioned multiple times.

Ultimately, Chad Earl Carr became the only person to stand out as a suspect. He was an acquaintance of Jeff's family. Reports state that he was dating Jeff's sister during the time. Chad had a criminal history that included burglary, sexual assault, and assault with a deadly weapon.

After a long period of the case waiting in the cold files, the newly-elected sheriff in 2021 reopened the case. Chad emerged as the prime suspect during this time. After obtaining a search warrant, the authorities found a pair of white shorts with potential blood stains, a gray ski mask, and two pairs of women’s undergarments, one of which seemed to match the size of Brittany's.

Moreover, Chad's girlfriend later alleged that he was allegedly very upset on the day of the murder, claiming that he was upset because Brittany was allowed to stay at their house while he wasn't. This was considered as the primary motive initially. Moreover, his alibi wasn't tight, and he had failed the polygraph test.

Chad was arrested and charged with the murder of Brittany McGlone but was not indicted by the grand jury during his trial due to lack of evidence. He was subsequently released from Wood County Jail after the trial in 2022. He continues to be a free man, and Brittany's murder still remains unsolved.

The upcoming re-airing of People Magazine Investigates will cover this case in more detail.

