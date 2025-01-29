Where is Cory Riley now? All about Amanda Riley's husband ahead of Scamanda on Hulu

ABC News Studios’ upcoming docuseries Scamanda will replay Cory Riley's wife Amanda C. Riley’s cancer scam.

Amanda C. Riley, a California resident and a mom of two, spent seven years fake battling cancer, as per CBS. With her phony cancer story, she collected tons of money and sympathy. The 2023 Scamanda podcast revealed this infamous scam, and the upcoming docuseries will bring it to the small screens now.

As per Today, Amanda Riley pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in October 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison for five years in 2022. Her husband, Cory Riley, on the other hand, with whom she shares two kids, now lives in Austin, Texas, as per The New York Post.

Trending

The upcoming docuseries that will cover this case is titled Scamanda. Episode 1 will premiere on ABC on January 30 at 9:01 pm ET and also stream on Hulu after a day.

Exploring Amanda Riley’s cancer scam

Expand Tweet

Amanda Riley never battled cancer, but she made several hundred people believe that she was battling stage 3 blood cancer. In 2012, the latter started her blog named 'Lymphoma Can Suck It,' as per CBS News.

Through this blog, she got the attention of the public, who sympathized with her and wanted to help her. Reportedly, she raised a total of $105,513.43, as per CBS, plus other in-person donations in other forms.

In her blog, she detailed an alleged relapse of blood cancer. She also faked that while going through chemo, she got pregnant with her second child. This story gained her more attention and sympathy from netizens, who stepped forward to help her financially.

She even shaved her head and doctored medical results and another document for eight years to keep up with her story. However, her act didn’t last for long, and Nancy Moscatiello (creator and executive producer of the podcast Scamanda) received an anonymous tip asking to look at Riley’s blog and her cancer story.

Moscatiello found evidence against Riley and handed it to the IRS as per CBS News in 2016. Soon, Riley’s home was raided. Despite all her attempts to cover up the fraud, she was “charged with fire fraud in 2020,” as per CBS.

Initially, she didn’t plead guilty; however in 2021, she changed her mind and entered a guilty plea.

Expand Tweet

Alongside paying restitution and paying interest to the people she scammed, plus supervised probation of three years, Riley was sentenced to five years in prison, with her sentence commencing in September 2022, as per CBS.

She is incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas, as per CBS.

Cory Riley lives in Texas

As per the latest CBS news update, Amanda Riley’s husband, Cory Riley, now resides in Austin, Texas, with his two kids. Cory was not charged with any charges, despite his wife faking her disease to scam people. However, many allege that he knew about the scheme.

While Amanda was faking her cancer scheme, Cory Riley was battling his ex-wife Aletta Riley in court for custody of their daughter, Jessa.

Scamanda podcast host Charlie Webster offered an update to Glamour about Cory's whereabouts and stated:

"He [Cory Riley] is looking after his two kids in Texas, where Amanda is serving her sentence."

To learn more about this case, watch episode one of Scamanda on ABC on January 30 at 9:01 pm ET, or stream it the next day on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback