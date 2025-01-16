Where is Daniel Reed now? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Unforgettable on Oxygen

The inaugural episode of Dateline: Unforgettable on Oxygen is set to shed light on the murder of Shane Moore at the hands of Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, the daughter of Daniel Reed and Kelly Moore. Both Daniel and Kelly were prominent authors. Shane was also the brother of Kelly Moore, and the murder took place when Shane allegedly tried to assault Kelly and Tucker.

The case was previously covered on Dateline, and will now be the subject of Dateline: Unforgettable season 5 episode 1, which premieres at 8 pm EST on Thursday, January 16, 2025, on Oxygen.

Tucker Moore-Reed was sentenced to six years and three months in prison. Her father, Daniel Reed, and mother Kelly Reed remained supportive of their daughter and supported the claim that the murder was in self-defense.

Ahead of the episode, let us go over the whereabouts of author Daniel Reed, who suffered an immense personal setback in the past years.

Trending

Who is Daniel Reed and how was he involved in the murder of Shane Moore?

Dateline: Unforgettable will cover the case of Shane Moore's murder (Image via Pexels)

Daniel Reed grew up in Los Angeles, California, and tried his hands in acting and even attended a drama course. However, he later shifted his focus to writing and shot to fame as a writer for a true crime novel Deadly Medicine in 1988. This was co-authored by Kelly Moore.

Kelly and Daniel went on to build a life together and even had three kids. They, however, divorced in 2000, long before the incident of Tucker Moore-Reed shooting her uncle to death.

This also means that Daniel was not involved in the murder directly at all. He was just the father of the perpetrator and a relative of the victim. On July 26, 2016, Tucker allegedly shot Shane Moore to death at her grandmother’s house in Applegate, Oregon, where Kelly Moore and Tucker Moore-Reed had an argument with Shane Moore, who they claimed assaulted Tucker.

The dispute was over a property.

Tucker Moore-Reed was initially not sent to prison and even went on to act in an indie film before she was finally sentenced on the charges of second-degree manslaughter.

Where is Daniel Reed now?

Reed remained largely uninvolved in the murder but he appeared on Dateline's episode about the murder and admitted that he continues to support his daughter.

He also continues to be a writer and is presently working on a book called The Other Fruit. As per reports, he resides in Fairfield, California.

Where is Tucker Moore-Reed now?

Tucker Reed is currently serving her sentence (Image via Pexels)

Following the murder allegations and before she pleaded guilty, Tucker Moore-Reed assumed the name of Wyn Reed and acted in an indie film. She was arrested after the shooting was completed and she pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

She received a sentence of six years and three months. She continues to remain at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable on Oxygen will shed more light on this case. Stay tuned for updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback