Where is Danielle Parker now? Details explored ahead of The Real Murders of Atlanta on Oxygen

The murder of police officer Crystal Parker and the conviction of her partner Danielle Parker in the case will be taken up next by The Real Murders of Atlanta. The episode will air tonight on Oxygen.
Crystal Parker was a well-known and beloved police officer who belonged to the LGBTQ+ community in Atlanta. She was shot and killed by her ex-partner Danielle Parker. Crystal's death was mourned by the city's LGBTQ+ community as she was an active member of the same.
Danielle Parker, who was the prime accused in the murder of Crystal, pleaded guilty to the crime more than a year later. She has been sentenced to life in prison. She is currently serving that sentence in prison without any possibility of parole until 2044.
Who was Crystal Parker and what happened to her?
Crystal Parker was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and she grew up with six siblings. Parker had always enjoyed sports and shared a close bond with her twin brother. She came out to her family in high school and had since received support. Crystal even had plans of going to college through a basketball scholarship.
Unfortunately, that did not happen as she fell ill and was diagnosed with lupus, which left her unable to play the sport. Crystal then enrolled in the police academy after she got better and became an officer at the East Point Police Department.
One day, Parker met a young woman named Danielle at a nightclub in Atlanta. She talked to her and the two of them soon started dating. Within the next few days, Danielle even moved in with Crystal.
The duo were officially “wed” through a civil union at a Pride Parade soon after, and Danielle legally changed her last name to Parker. The couple settled down in East Point and were together for six years.
However, soon cracks started appearing in their relationship. While Crystal was always working to pay the bills and support her, Danielle did not work. The couple eventually broke up when Crystal found Danielle cheating. But she continued to pay for Danielle to enroll in a program to become a nurse’s assistant.
After some time, Crystal found a new love interest from Florida. However, when Danielle came to know about this, she flew into a fit of rage. Danielle had overheard a conversation between Crystal and her new girlfriend, and in jealousy, she shot Crystal in the early hours of July 4, 2013, with a .38 caliber. Her body was discovered three days later by a friend and neighbor.
Where is Danielle Parker now?
When the authorities arrived at the scene, Crystal was pronounced dead. Initially, the police believed that the murder was committed by a criminal for vengeance, but after finding no one who fit that description, they turned to Danielle Parker.
The police found messages from Crystal's phone long after she was dead, and they even searched Danielle’s internet history, which showed up searches like “how to do an interview with police detectives”, and “how to pass a lie detector test.”
When the police interviewed her, Danielle Parker showed no remorse and sought a lawyer. However, right before going to trial, she changed her mind and pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Officer Crystal Adele Parker. Danielle Alexis Parker was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole only after 30 years, in 2044.
