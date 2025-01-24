Where is David Temple now? Details explored ahead of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler on Oxygen

David Temple's life became shrouded in controversy surrounding his involvement in the murder of his pregnant wife, Belinda Temple, in 1999. The case has seen numerous twists and turns within the legal system, resulting in two convictions and continuing to fuel a long-standing debate about his guilt.

David Temple now serves a life sentence at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Texas for the murder of Belinda Temple. The case will be featured on the premiere episode of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler on January 25, 2025, on Oxygen.

What did David Temple do?

According to Oxygen, Belinda Temple was a dedicated special education teacher in Katy, Texas. She married David Temple in 1992 and was pregnant with their second child when she was tragically murdered. On January 11, 1999, Belinda was found dead in the master bedroom closet of their home.

According to Oxygen, she had been shot once in the back of the head with a shotgun. Initially, investigators suspected a burglary because things were scattered all over the house and some drawers were left open. However, they soon found out that valuable items remained untouched, undermining this theory.

According to CBS News, as the investigation continued, police discovered that David was having an affair with a coworker named Heather Scott, which raised suspicions against him. Prosecutors argued that there was a motive for Belinda's murder for David to be with Scott. The cases involved many twists and turns as detectives linked all these events leading to Belinda's death.

Trials and legal battles

According to Oxygen, David Temple was tried for the first time in 2007. At trial, prosecutors presented evidence suggesting a fabricated murder staged to appear as a burglary. They alleged that David had killed Belinda so he could continue his affair with Scott. Ultimately, the jury convicted him of murder and sentenced him to life in prison.

However, according to Oxygen, in 2016, an appeals court overturned this conviction due to prosecutorial misconduct. It was discovered that evidence favorable to David's defense had been withheld during the trial, leading to a retrial in 2019. During the retrial, Heather Scott testified about her affair with David but did not provide any incriminating evidence against him.

According to ABC13 News, David received his final sentencing in April 2023 when another jury decided his punishment. The jury settled on life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 30 years, meaning he could be eligible for parole as early as June 18, 2040.

David Temple's current status and family impact

According to Houston Public Media, David Temple is currently serving his time at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Texas. He maintains his innocence regarding Belinda's murder and plans to appeal his life sentence again. His son Evan was only three years old when Belinda was killed, but he has steadfastly supported his father throughout this ordeal, believing him to be innocent.

The case has strongly affected both families. Belinda's family mourns her loss and is furious over her death, dominating the scene during the sentencing hearings. For them, David has not only deprived them of Belinda but has also been a cause for not knowing their unborn daughter.

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler will discuss and reveal further details about the case, highlighting the complexities and numerous legal challenges involved.

In a nutshell, David Temple is serving a life term for the murder of his wife, Belinda, after two separate convictions over two decades.

