Where is Dept. Q filmed? All shooting locations of the Netflix series explored 

Dept. Q, a new crime procedural series on Netflix, was released on May 29, 2025. The series follows the English detective Carl Morck, a harsh personality, who becomes the head of a team in Edinburgh, tasked with uncovering a complex cold case. While his expertise as a seasoned cop gives him an edge, his raw nature and the guilt from the past add more hurdles to his new project.

The new series is an adaptation of the novel, Department Q, written by Jussi Adler-Olsen. Taking a shift from the original setting of Denmark in the books, the series shifts the story to Edinburgh, Scotland. Dept. Q was filmed in Edinburgh and East Lothian, both located in Scotland.

Exploring filming locations of Netflix's Dept. Q

A still from 'Dept. Q' (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

Created by Scott Frank, the series takes a major shift from the Nordic noir crime novels it is based on. The novels are set in Copenhagen, Denmark, but the series revolves mainly around Edinburgh, Scotland. The filming of the series commenced in February 2024, filming locations being Edinburgh and East Lothian in Scotland. Details about the locations where the series was shot are listed below.

1) Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland

A still from Dept. Q featuring St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral (Image via YouTube/ @Netflix)

The capital city of Scotland, Edinburgh, is the main filming location of the series, with the show's story set in the city. The city's medieval touch intermingles with urban structures well which complements the complexities of the thrilling cold case in the show.

Known for its political, cultural, educational, and financial significance, Edinburgh becomes the prime location that unravels detective Morck's journey in the series.

Several key scenes were shot at the FirstStage Studios located at 31 Bath Road in Leith. The series also includes heavy outdoor scenes, which were shot at diverse locations in Edinburgh, such as Abbeyhill, Burdiehouse, Edinburgh City Centre, Marchmont, Melville Street, Morningside, Portobello, and Southside. Iconic spots such as St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral and Links Garden are also featured in the series.

Drone shots of the city were also added to the show, raising the visual intensity of the series. Some locations just outside Edinburgh, such as Fishery Cottage in the Dalmeny Estate, were also included in the series to bring eeriness through visuals.

Lead actor Matthew Goode talked about the location shift and the similarity between the locations of Copenhagen and Edinburgh in an interview with Netflix. h

"Scott brilliantly transposed it from Denmark to Scotland. Edinburgh is smaller than Copenhagen, but both are big port cities. [With its] gothic architecture, and it being the judicial center of Scotland, it’s just a really lovely fit," e said.

2) East Lothian, Scotland

A still from Dept. Q (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Several significant sequences from the series were also shot in East Lothian. It is a council area in Scotland with a prominent historic significance. Locations such as Dirleton in North Berwick, Lysander House at Ware Road, and Yellowcraig Beach are some sites featured in the series. The viewers can also spot the local favourite pub, The Volunteer Arms, in the series. The pub, located in Musselburgh, has been running since 1858.

Known as Haddingtonshire till 1921, East Lothian has witnessed significant historical events and conflicts, making it a prominent council area of Scotland. Historical sites such as Tantallon Castle and Dirleton Castle, unique museums like Musselburgh Museum and 1722 Waggonway Museum, and various cultural experiences are a highlight of this region.

Stay tuned for more updates on Dept. Q, streaming on Netflix.

